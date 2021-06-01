New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Experience Management Study-Malaysian Telecommunications Sector 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079711/?utm_source=GNW
The study uses the proprietary Customer Experience Index and the widely adopted Net Promoter Score methodologies to gain insights into the interactions between customers and telecommunications providers.With the growth of smartphone users in Southeast Asia, Malaysia continues to maximize opportunities in the telecommunications sector, particularly when individuals use smartphones and other mobile devices for personal and business purposes. Customer Experience Management study explores how customers perceive their local telecommunications providers through the touchpoints they use during the pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase stages.
Author: Edurra Talib
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079711/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Customer Experience Management Study-Malaysian Telecommunications Sector 2021
Customer experience is the accumulation of a customer’s experiences throughout his/her journey with a supplier across functions, products, services, and touchpoints. In this study, the analyst examines customer experience in the telecommunications sector in Malaysia, with a focus on the critical factors that influence customer behavior throughout the stages of consumer decision-making—pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Experience Management Study-Malaysian Telecommunications Sector 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079711/?utm_source=GNW