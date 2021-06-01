New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Experience Management Study-Malaysian Telecommunications Sector 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079711/?utm_source=GNW





The study uses the proprietary Customer Experience Index and the widely adopted Net Promoter Score methodologies to gain insights into the interactions between customers and telecommunications providers.With the growth of smartphone users in Southeast Asia, Malaysia continues to maximize opportunities in the telecommunications sector, particularly when individuals use smartphones and other mobile devices for personal and business purposes. Customer Experience Management study explores how customers perceive their local telecommunications providers through the touchpoints they use during the pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase stages.

Author: Edurra Talib

