New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Customer Experience Management Study-Malaysian Banking Sector 2021" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079710/?utm_source=GNW





The country continues to capitalize on the growing number of retail bank users in Southeast Asia as many individuals rely on banking services and products for both personal and business uses.Customer Experience Management study in the banking sector explores customer experience among banking providers in Malaysia.



The study focuses on the critical factors that influence customer behavior throughout the three stages of their retail decision-making journey: pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase. For each stage, the study evaluates the key parameters that contribute to customers’ decision to purchase from and transact with a retail bank as well as their preferred channels or touchpoints.

Author: Edurra Talib

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079710/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________