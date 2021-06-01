Hampton Farms Encourages National Park Visitors to ‘Break Out of Your Shell’ in New Summer Campaign

SEVERN, N.C., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamptons Farms, the No. 1 brand of in-shell peanuts in the United States, announced today a new National Parks focused summer campaign to position its in-shell peanuts as the go-to snack for outdoor enthusiasts. Kicking off over Memorial Day weekend and lasting all summer long, the “Break Out of Your Shell” campaign will target visitors and campers at parks across the nation.

To raise brand awareness, the campaign includes a full-page ad in the Green Guides, the official guidebooks of the National Parks with 27 versions and an annual circulation of 4 million. Partnering with its agency of record, Rivers Agency, Hampton Farms also created an animated 15-second commercial that will run when a user logs onto the WiFi network at select National Parks and KOA campgrounds. Handouts with educational facts about peanuts, Hampton-Farms branded stickers, carabineers and other giveaways will also be distributed to visitors.

“In-shell peanuts are the perfect outdoor snack,” said Jeanne Cashman, Hampton Farms’ Director of Brand Marketing. “They’re environmentally friendly and packed with protein to power any activity in nature — from hiking to rock climbing to whitewater rafting. As a fun, healthy and versatile snack, we’re excited to align our brand with the National Parks’ active, health-conscious visitors.”

Hampton Farms is also sponsoring special on-site events at select parks including the New River Gorge National Park and Reserve in southern West Virginia which attracts nearly half a million visitors each year for outdoor activities, equipment rentals and lodging. At this newest National Park, visitors will enjoy samples of Hampton Farms’ in-shell peanuts, including Salted, Unsalted, and Cajun flavors.

About Hampton Farms

Operating since 1946, Hampton Farms is a division of Meherrin Agriculture that produces great-tasting products including in-shell Virginia and Valencia peanuts, shelled peanuts and tree nut snacks, and nut butters. Based in Severn, North Carolina, Hampton Farms is the market leader of the in-shell peanut category, which is sold across the United States and Canada.

###

Attachment