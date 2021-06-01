Going From Broke Exceeds 1 Million Views on Crackle in Just 10 Days

Season 2 Total Viewers Exceed Season 1 By Over 25%



COS COB, Conn., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that the award-winning series Going From Broke, the Crackle original from executive producer Ashton Kutcher and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, has driven over 1 million total views since the May 20th launch of episode 1 of season 2. Episode 1 alone has already been viewed over 600,000 times. Unlike last season in which 10 episodes were released at once, this season’s episodes are being released one episode at a time. Despite that fact, views are up over 32% over last season’s first 10 days.

The six-episode season is hosted by Chegg chief executive officer Dan Rosensweig and co-hosted by entrepreneur and financial expert Tonya Rapley. In this season of Going From Broke, six new cast members drowning in massive debt get help from inspirational guests and financial experts to overcome their financial struggles. The inspirational guests include executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Airbnb co-founder and chief executive officer Brian Chesky, co-founder of Resy, Empathy Wines and VaynerX Gary Vaynerchuk, actor David Costabile (Lincoln, Billions, Breaking Bad), award-winning entrepreneur, investor, and bestselling author Kim Perell, Andi Kirkegaard of Kirkie Cookies and the founder of The Scholarship System Jocelyn Paonita Pearson.

The series puts a spotlight on an epidemic of huge proportions. As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. Upon graduation, those entering the professional world face mounds of bills, a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, a lack of financial skills and a constant, crippling weight of oppression keeping them from reaching for their dreams, all of which was made even worse by the pandemic.

“I am very happy to see that our award-winning series has returned for season 2 and is doing even better than last year. Like season 1, the series should be a great success for our network,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Mr. Rouhana continued, “It's clear, based on the incredible engagement with the series, that there is a strong need for content and support around personal finance. Our company is proud to be a part of bringing solutions to hard working young people who are trying to improve their lives and financial situations.”

Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said, “We're delighted with the unprecedented viewer response to this new season.” Mr. Guelton added, “Going From Broke remains incredibly relevant and relatable and clearly resonates with our millennial consumers. This season’s innovative format and weekly rollout adds much more depth to the series. Going From Broke continues our rich slate of new original series and exclusive movies at Crackle as we look to serve our audience with series that are unique, entertaining and inspiring.”

Season one of Going From Broke, which launched in October of 2019, is currently available to stream for free exclusively on Crackle. Season 2 is being produced by Flicker Filmworks.

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 31 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

