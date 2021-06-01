Genius Brands Appoints Never Wrong Toys as Global Master Toy Partner for Hit Animated Series “Rainbow Rangers”

Rainbow Rangers Global Broadcast Partners Now Include, Netflix, HBO MAX, Amazon Prime Video Direct, NICK Lat Am,

CCTV (China) and Kartoon Channel!

Never Wrong Toys to Develop a Multi-Category Global Toy Program,

Available in Q1 2022, to Coincide with “Rainbow Rangers” Season Three Premiere Exclusively on Kartoon Channel!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (Nasdaq: GNUS) and Never Wrong Toys, a subsidiary of China’s leading toy manufacturer Markan Industrial Group Ltd., jointly announce the appointment of Never Wrong Toys as global master toy partner for the animated series, Rainbow Rangers, available for streaming now on Kartoon Channel!, and from July on Netflix in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East., Amazon Prime Direct in U.S. and U.K., and HBO Max Lat Am, joining Nick Lat Am, as well as key broadcasters around the world including CCTV (China), Televisa (Mexico), Treehouse(Canada), Cartoonito (Italy), Nine Network (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), and HOP (Israel), among others.

Genius Brands and Never Wrong Toys will collaborate to develop a broad range of preschool products in the toy category, including dolls/figures, playsets, plush, vehicles, technology and interactive toys, musical toys, role play and much more. The toy line is anticipated to hit the retail market in Q1 2022 to coincide with the premiere of season three of Rainbow Rangers, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!

“As season three readies for launch on Kartoon Channel! in the fall, season one will begin rollout on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video Direct beginning this July. We are seeing increasing demand across social media for more ways to interact with the characters and stories of this highly engaging series about seven diverse girls with seven different powers who work together to protect the planet and its animals,” commented Harold Chizick, President Global Content Sales, Marketing & Consumer Products, Genius Brands. Season three is going to have a unique twist on the stories that we are excited to bring to consumer products as well. “We are thrilled to partner with Never Wrong Toys to create a brand new comprehensive toy line for global retail distribution that truly reflects the core value of this unique preschool brand and in line with the demands of the market.”

Eva Wong, Co-Founder, Never Wrong Toys stated: “Rainbow Rangers is a unique original preschool brand that appeals to both girls and boys with its messages of empowerment, friendship, adventure and environmental consciousness, and we are excited to collaborate with Genius Brands to further engagement with the brand through an all-new action-based toy line that will resonate with young kids around the world.”

Rainbow Rangers is also available to stream and/or broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse (Canada), Televisa and BLIM TV (Mexico), TVNZ (New Zealand), Cartoonito (Italy), NineNetwork (Australia), CCTV and iQiyi (China), Nickelodeon and NOGGIN (Latin America), TV2 (Hungary), NOGA (Israel), Mini Mini (Poland), Canal Panda (Portugal), Discovery Kids (Middle East), Mediacorp (Singapore), Awesome TV (Malaysia), and Pikaboo (Serbia, Montenegro, Macedonia, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina). Season one of Rainbow Rangers premiered in October 2018 and season two in November 2019 on Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. in the U.S.

Rainbow Rangers is a rescue-based series that follows the adventures of seven girls who are Earth’s first responders—protecting people, animals, resources, and the natural beauty of our world. Hilary Cherniss and Sara Jane Sluke, who were key writers in the first two seasons, will become Head Writers of season three. Multiple Emmy Award-winning director Michael Maliani directs the series, and Genius Brands' Chairman & CEO and multiple Emmy Award-winning producer, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer.

About Kartoon Channel!

Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel!, is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs and Baby Genius, and hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, Yu-Gi-Oh and Bakugan, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming in 2021, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, Lil Doc, Counting with Earl and more.

Kartoon Channel! delivers positive and purposeful content that is widely available and easily accessible across all platforms (Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, Samsung Smart TVs, and LGTVs).



Kartoon Channel! can also be streamed on TVs and mobiles device by downloading the app, or on desktops by visiting www.kartoonchannel.com

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

About Never Wrong Toys

Never Wrong Toys is a leading toy company in the games, action games, novelties, collectibles and activities categories. Founded in 2018 by toy industry veteran Eva Wong and Markan Industrial Group Ltd., Never Wrong Toys has offices based in Hong Kong and Sarasota, Florida. Overwhelmed with the positive response that was received after the company’s debut product launch of PENSILLY™, Never Wrong Toys has an exciting list of new toys coming to the market in the upcoming year including the re-launch of Laser Pegs after its acquisition in 2020.

