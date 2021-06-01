TC Transcontinental acquires BGI Retail Inc. and further expands its offering of in-store marketing solutions

English French

MONTREAL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today the acquisition of BGI Retail Inc., a full service in-store design and solution partner for retailers and global brands. This transaction, which follows the acquisition of Holland & Crosby Limited in October 2019 and Artisan Complete Limited in January 2020, is aligned with TC Transcontinental’s objective to continue growing in the in-store marketing (ISM) vertical, a market with significant opportunities where TC Transcontinental Printing’s ISM Group is already a leading player in Canada.



Located in Paris, Ontario, BGI Retail employs 123 people and offers an integrated value proposition focused on in-house design, engineering, manufacturing, installation and management of retail solutions and brand-defining consumer experiences, for both retailers and global brands across North America. Its products and services include plastic and metal fabrication, millwork and fixturing, print and graphics, and decor. With this acquisition, TC Transcontinental Printing’s ISM Group now employs more than 700 people and, combined with recent new business, is expected to generate revenues of close to $200 million on an annualized basis.

BGI Retail’s capabilities are a natural fit with TC Transcontinental Printing’s ISM Group offering which includes the conception, design and building of the full range of indoor and outdoor signage, displays, fixtures and furniture for retail spaces whether made from paper, cardboard, plastic, wood or metal. BGI Retail will be complementary in several key areas, especially in permanent signage and custom displays. Furthermore, this acquisition offers significant cross-selling potential, in-sourcing opportunities, and stronger design and execution capabilities that create a unique offering and further strengthen TC Transcontinental’s position in the ISM space.

“BGI Retail is a great addition to our ISM Group. We welcome its dynamic team as new colleagues at TC Transcontinental,” said Brian Reid, President of TC Transcontinental Printing. “With this acquisition, we are in a stronger position to offer full-service ISM solutions with a broad range of attractive and innovative products and services. As retailers prepare for a post-pandemic environment by reinvesting to optimize the in-store customer experience, TC Transcontinental stands ready to help with its comprehensive ISM products and services offering.”

Kristian Carson, BGI Retail Inc. Principal, added: “This is a great strategic move for two companies that share similar visions, values and culture. BGI’s constant focus on evolution made us explore many options over the last few years, and none held the opportunities that joining forces with TC Transcontinental can provide. Working closely with the TC Transcontinental team in the lead-up to this transaction has furthered our confidence in their ability to understand our business and the everchanging landscape of the retail sector. We are excited to bring BGI’s complementary skill sets to the table to expand an already wide portfolio of services and capabilities.”

