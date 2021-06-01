Westhaven Drills 0.45 Metres of 614 G/T Gold and 2,070 G/T Silver Within 41.55 Metres of 8.17 G/T Gold and 34.64 G/T Silver at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Recent Highlights:

  • SNR21-04 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 82.00-123.55m)

    41.55 metres (m) of 8.17 g/t gold (Au) and 34.64 g/t silver (Ag),
    including 6.04m of 52.25 g/t Au and 195.04 g/t Ag,
    including 1.22m of 253.05 g/t Au and 889.75 g/t Ag,
    including 0.45m of 614 g/t Au and 2,070 g/t Ag.
  • SNR21-03 (South Zone: Vein Zone 1, 79.20-154.00m)

    74.80m     of 3.18 g/t Au and 18.92 g/t Ag,
    including 5.13m of 26.13 g/t Au and 158.03 g/t Ag.
    Also, 8.00m of 7.41 g/t Au and 55.32 g/t Ag,
    including 1.32m of 31.90 g/t Au and 269.00 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “These high-grade drill intercepts, including 614 g/t gold and 2,070 g/t silver, help further validate the high-grade nature of this project. Hole SNR21-04 is one of the shallowest high-grade Vein Zone 1 intercept drilled on Shovelnose to date. It is encouraging to see the expansion of mineralization and the continuity of high-grade within the South Zone, especially as we continue to drill this area in preparation for an inaugural maiden resource.” Thomas goes on to add: “With the recent exploration success at the FMN Zone (SN21-161: 15.97m of 9.15 g/t Au and 27.43 g/t Ag), and with several high-priority targets generated from ongoing exploration programs including geophysics, geochemistry and prospecting, a 3rd drill is being mobilized to the property.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, adds: “The recent results from holes SNR21-03 and SNR21-04 expanded the area of high grade (+100 gram-metres Au; see map below) situated along strike above 1250m elevation in Vein Zone 1. These two holes continued northeastward into the underlying Vein Zone 2, where significant intervals of mineralization were also encountered, including 1.64 g/t Au over 96.30m (SNR21-04, 219.00-315.30m).

Table of Recent Results (Newer Holes in Bold):

Hole IDTargetFrom (m)To (m)Int (m)Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)High Au (ppb)
SN21-150FMN25.7134.468.750.704.142880
including 32.8034.461.662.272.972880
SN21-151FMN321.22351.5030.280.2615.49957
including 332.00338.006.000.5834.70957
and 499.00503.314.310.2427.53332
SN21-152South Zone291.00310.0019.000.3826.861415
including 291.00293.002.001.21144.501415
SN21-153FMN-----212
SN21-154South Zone365.89369.153.260.7233.901725
and 382.00385.053.050.2320.56288
SN21-155FMN302.42338.9436.520.169.44462
including 322.60326.003.400.4426.19462
SN21-156FMN323.87327.443.570.227.12256
SN21-157South Zone302.88318.2915.410.3717.481215
including 306.85313.006.150.6825.431215
SN21-158FMN93.22150.9057.680.6811.1931700
including 139.74143.203.469.46151.8231700
including 139.74140.640.9031.70529.0031700
SN21-159South Zone343.15352.128.970.7920.393190
including 347.17350.173.001.9839.143190
and 361.60371.009.401.8815.8513100
including 364.59366.161.578.7623.7713100
SN21-160South Zone275.09311.4036.310.722.525150
including 276.00290.0014.001.583.465150
including 276.00282.536.532.234.595150
SN21-161FMN220.32236.2915.979.1527.4330500
including 220.87227.006.1311.0734.2623500
including 226.00227.001.0023.5052.6023500
including 233.00235.492.4928.5679.1230500
SNR21-01South Zone130.92162.0031.080.731.455710
including 138.00144.306.302.463.425710
and 180.23232.0051.774.2246.4284000
including 202.15230.0027.857.5183.9484000
including 205.00211.256.2520.11273.0757600
including 227.96228.440.4884.00280.0084000
SNR21-02South Zone167.00246.0079.002.7315.7828300
including 187.00199.4412.446.353.3825800
including 193.78197.443.6616.987.7325800
including 219.28236.1116.836.0264.0428300
including 220.03223.683.6514.82211.6428300
SNR21-03South Zone79.20154.0074.803.1818.9287100
including 87.8793.005.1326.13158.0387100
including 87.8789.001.1387.10608.0087100
including 92.0093.001.0031.6098.7031600
including 106.00114.008.007.4155.3231900
including 112.68114.001.3231.90269.0031900
and 219.75220.270.5220.20720.0020200
and 238.86243.494.631.385.809950
including 238.86239.300.449.958.729950
and 258.59280.6122.022.8611.7017000
including 259.71269.179.464.7617.0517000
including 272.48273.000.526.0822.806080
SNR21-04South Zone82.00123.5541.558.1734.64614000
including 111.78117.826.0452.25195.04614000
including 116.60117.821.22253.05889.75614000
including 116.60117.050.45614.002070.00614000
and 219.00315.3096.301.648.01123500
including 262.70266.503.8019.44145.33123500
including 264.30264.760.46123.50946.00123500
including 280.56284.553.992.663.416200
including 292.95296.503.557.499.5318550
and 329.40338.048.641.907.237040
including 331.07332.581.517.0427.407040
and 362.02366.564.543.85117.458110
including 362.94363.770.838.11262.008110

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:
https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

On behalf of the Board of Directors
WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

"Gareth Thomas"

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com

PLAN MAP CROSS-SECTION INTERVALS OVER 100 Au g-m

