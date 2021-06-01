Data Visualization Tools Market worth $ 11.79 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 10.40 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Data Visualization Tools Market ” By Tool (Standalone and Integrated), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise & Cloud), By Vertical (Transportations and Logistics, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce & Others), By Business Function (Human Resources, Marketing, Finance & Operations), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Data Visualization Tools Market was valued at USD 5.36 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.79 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.40% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=155429

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Data Visualization Tools Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Data Visualization Tools Market Overview

An important driver for the growth of the Global Data Visualization Tools market is the rise in the adoption of AR/VR in data visualization to support their businesses. Significant companies across industry verticals are incorporating Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to get enhanced access to data to make better decisions. Also, it is not necessary to be a data scientist to understand and learn the interactive part of data analytics, people with a basic understanding of data analytics can access it too. Companies such as BadVR, With the advent of data, manually putting together data from various sections in order to make an informed decision is tough, and incorporating AR/VR can present a large quantity of data with different representations, which allows user to see everything at once, which would otherwise require switching between tabs.

COVID-19 has proven to be a positively impacting factor on the growth of the data visualization tools market. With most of the businesses going digital in the wake of COVID-19 and the E-Commerce market witnessing a big spike, businesses across verticals including retail, BFSI, and healthcare have to rely to data analytics more than ever, and the data visualization tools can effectively help in that. A restraint in the Global Data Visualization Market is that the transformation from basic methods of data visualization to moving in with data visualization which combines mixing AI and VR is very significant and needs a skilled workforce and training. It needs investments in significant amounts, apart from the investments needed in installing these transformations. A significant opportunity for the growth of the market is the rising amounts of unstructured data which is available with many business organizations as of present. Companies like Google and Facebook have vast amounts of data with them. Unstructured data such as search results, profile details, and website visits, email correspondences, invoices are all examples of unstructured data which can be taken advantage of using various data visualization techniques be it 2D or 3D.

Key Developments in Data Visualization Tools Market

• In May 2021, MuleSoft, provider of the world's #1 integration and API platform, introduced the next major release of Anypoint Platform™ with DataGraph. Developers can now instantly discover, access, and serve data from multiple existing APIs with a single query, without writing any additional code. The new Anypoint DataGraph allows customers across industries to create composable business capabilities and deliver seamless digital experiences faster.

• In April 2021, Salesforce, [NYSE: CRM], the global leader in CRM, announced that Sonos, the world's leading sound experience company, is using Salesforce to transform its digital shopping capabilities and deliver more personalized customer experiences from anywhere.

The major players in the market are Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Databox, Inc., GoodData, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Toucan Toco among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Data Visualization Tools Market On the basis of the tool, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, business function, and Geography.

Data Visualization Tools Market by Tool Standalone Integrated



Data Visualization Tools Market by Organization Size Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises



Data Visualization Tools Market by Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud



Data Visualization Tools Market by Vertical Transportations and Logistics Telecommunications and IT Manufacturing Retail and E-Commerce BFSI Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Other Verticals (Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Energy and Utilities, and Education)



Data Visualization Tools Market by Business Function Human Resources Marketing Finance Operations



Data Visualization Tools Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Japan Qualitative Data Analysis Software Market by Product (PC, Mobile), by Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Marketing Analytics Market by Component (Software Platform, Professional Service, Managed Service), by Deployment (SaaS, On-Premise), by Application (Social Media, Content Optimization, Campaign Management, Email Marketing Management, Other Application), by Industry (Retail and Consumer Goods, Automotive Market, Telecommunication Market, Healthcare Market, BFSI Market, Travel and Hospitality, Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

In Store Analytics Market by Application (Customer Behavioral Analysis, Store Operations Management, Space Planning and Optimization, Others), by Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by Application (Marketing Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Sales Analytics, Finance & Risk Analytics and Others), by Industry (Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Healthcare and Others), by Type (Descriptive Data Analytics, Predictive Data Analytics and Prescriptive Data Analytics), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Operational Analytics Market Proliferating

Visualize Data Visualization Tools Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.