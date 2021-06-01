New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micromobility Sharing Underpinning City Mobility Networks" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079709/?utm_source=GNW





Micromobility has emerged as one of the most convenient, affordable, and safe modes of travel during these challenging times.This trend is expected to continue in the new normal.



The analyst has analyzed the key trends expected to drive the market from a short-to-mid-term perspective. The aim of the study is to analyze the current state of the micromobility market and identify key underlining challenges and growth opportunities for various stakeholders across the micromobility value chain.In 2020, the global micromobility market had a fleet of approximately 20.5 million vehicles. This is expected to cross 31 million in 2025, taking into account the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the globe, bike sharing currently holds close to 98% of the micromobility market’s fleet size. However, kick scooter sharing and scooter sharing are growing at a fast pace in several countries across the globe.One of the key disruptive trends in the growth of micro mobility services can be attributed to the advancement in technologies. Technology providers today offer a host of solutions for fleet operations, ranging from complete fleet management and operations suite to offering dedicated solutions. These range from infrastructure solutions, such as smart docking stations, solar powered charging stations, and mobility hubs, to hardware solutions, including smart locks and sensors, to high-end software solutions that include, but are not limited to, mapping and navigation, fleet security, real-time fleet data and analytics, and intelligent fleet management, driven by AI engines and IoT sensors.Micromobility business models are also evolving, driven by varying operational structures such as public-private partnerships, privately owned bike sharing systems, and non-profit programs. Future business models are expected to offer bundled services, along with public transit systems to consumers. Micro mobility services are also expected to increasingly focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities for expansion. Micro mobility systems are expected to be embedded into community transportation and will become an integral part of emerging Mobility as a Service (MaaS) ecosystems.Key segments addressed:This study covers bike sharing, kick scooter sharing, and scooter sharing. These are the dominant sharing modes that come under micromobility sharing. Each market is covered in detail, comprising trends, drivers, restraints, and fleet forecast till 2025.

