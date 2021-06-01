Nuvei Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Base Shelf Prospectus

English French

MONTREAL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U) today announces that it has filed and obtained a receipt for its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus (the “Amended and Restated Prospectus”) amending and restating its short form base shelf prospectus dated December 7, 2020 (the “Original Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Amended and Restated Prospectus, among other things, increases the amount available under the Original Prospectus by US$950,000,000.



The filing of the Amended and Restated Prospectus allows Nuvei and certain of its security holders to distribute by way of prospectus up to US$1,800,000,000 of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units, or any combination thereof, during the 25-month period following the date of the Original Prospectus. Should the Company decide to offer securities during this period, the specific terms, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in a related prospectus supplement to the Amended and Restated Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities commissions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the Amended and Restated Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 200 markets worldwide with local acquiring in 44 markets. With support for over 470 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those described under the “Risks Factors” section of the Company’s annual information form filed on March 17, 2021. Forward-looking information is based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned against placing undue reliance on this information since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Investors

Anthony Gerstein

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

agerstein@nuvei.com