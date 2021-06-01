High Wire Networks Wins $1.3 Million Electrical Services Deal for National Commercial Packaging Company’s New Headquarters High Wire Gets Started on 3rd Multimillion Dollar Electrical Project for the Year

BOCA RATON, Fla, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions Inc . (the “Company” or “Spectrum”) (OTCQB: SGSI), announced today that High Wire Networks Inc . (“High Wire”) has been awarded a $1.28M electrical contract for a new 170,000-square-foot production facility and office in Southern Wisconsin, centralized between the Chicago and Milwaukee metro areas. As previously announced, High Wire has agreed to go public through a merger with Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:SGSI). While the closing of the merger has been delayed, as the Company awaits PPP loan forgiveness from the SBA, the profits from this contract and other High Wire business will be reflected in the Spectrum public filings going forward as part of the two companies' previously announced management agreement.



High Wire will install 1,100 light fixtures, a new 2,000 amps electrical service and 1,600 amps busway. The team also will deliver a turn-key fire alarm solution, including the design and installation.

In addition to the warehouse power distribution, the electricians will upgrade power to the second-floor office being modernized. The new site is expected to enhance customer and employee experience, provide supply chain efficiency and operational flow, and deliver facility optimization and automation.

“To be able to power and provide safety for this new flagship facility and corporate headquarters where 300 employees will work is incredible,” said High Wire CEO Mark Porter. “We are a one-stop shop solution for our customers who leverage our commercial electrical, low voltage technology and fire alarm systems- all from a single source.”

“High Wire and Spectrum continue to see an increase in sales momentum and pent-up demand as the pandemic restrictions ease,” added Porter.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. operates through its subsidiaries ADEX Corp., Tropical Communications Inc. and AW Solutions Puerto Rico LLC. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com

About High Wire Networks

For 20 years, High Wire Networks has been a trusted partner to VARs, MSPs, distributors, integrators, manufacturers, and telecom providers by enabling them to minimize overhead while extending delivery capabilities around the world. Our flexible workforce delivers vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services in more than 180 countries. Our services include design, installation, configuration, and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. Our Overwatch Managed Security Platform-as-a-Service enables our partners to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity that’s easy to sell and easy to buy for an affordable subscription. We also offer a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support. With High Wire Networks, partners Get Work Done. Learn more at http://www.highwirenetworks.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

