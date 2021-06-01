Stop & Shop Looking to Fill More Than 1,000 Part-Time Jobs Across New York City, Long Island and New Jersey

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better serve its customers no matter how they shop, Stop & Shop seeks to fill more than 1,000 part-time jobs across the New York Metro area. The available positions include part-time roles in-store, as well support for its ecommerce operations on Long Island.



Stop & Shop has more than 150 store positions available across New York City and nearly 250 in New Jersey. On Long Island, Stop & Shop has 500+ part-time store positions available: 350 in Suffolk County and 150 in Nassau. Additionally, the company is looking to hire 200 people to support its delivery operations across the company’s six Long Island warerooms – East Northport, Medford, South Setauket, Riverhead, Farmingdale and Hempstead.

“We invite all who enjoy working in a fast-paced, rewarding and fun environment to apply,” said Michelle Castellana, Human Resources Director for Stop & Shop stores in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. “Our stores are places where all associates feel they belong. Stop & Shop associates have a sense of pride in coming together to care for and make a difference for our customers, our associates and each other.”

Store positions include roles in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. There are also openings on the night crew, as well as for cashiers, porters and baggers. On Long Island, e-commerce positions include shoppers to fulfill online orders, as well as delivery drivers (age 21+).

The part-time positions provide for 12-28 hours of work each week. Part-time employees receive competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities. Cashiers, baggers and porters must be at least 16 years old; the other positions require applicants to be 18 years of age.

Stop & Shop fills 80% of its open positions by promoting from within, giving all associates a chance to thrive and build a rewarding career. Stop & Shop prides itself on being an inclusive workplace, believing that the voices of our team members should reflect a diverse set of ideas, experiences and backgrounds.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.