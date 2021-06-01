The global gummy supplements market was valued at USD 3,515.08 million in 2020, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 4.88% during the forecast period (2021-2026

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gummy Supplements Market- Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079815/?utm_source=GNW

Many companies shortened their working hours to help employees restock shelves overnight and clean stores. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, online distributors are recording an increased interest, as home-bound consumers are exploring retail alternatives.



The growing share of consumption of multivitamins in a different format is one of the most favorable reasons for the growth of gummies supplements. Furthermore, chewable have a strong preference among most kids, followed by adults, giving more opportunities for the manufacturers to innovate in terms of color, taste, and sizes and offering gummies a primary positioning in Europe, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, and Latin America.



The North American market for gummies supplement is one of the dominant markets, where most of the product launches are pivoted toward pregnancy/breastfeeding and joint health products. On the other hand, oral, energy, and stamina products were launched in Europe and Asia.



Key Market Trends

Availability of Gummy Supplements in Different Flavors, Especially for Kids



Children are generally hesitant to eat nutritious food, which often leads to deficiency disorders. Thus, parents are resorting to easily chewable nutraceutical products available in different formats, shapes, and flavors, such as gummy supplements. Since nutraceutical products these days are shaped, like bears, fruits, flowers, etc., and come in different delectable flavors, they offer a fun, flavorful, and convenient way of meeting children’s health needs. Further, these days, parents are becoming more than ever conscious of trustworthy vitamins supplement for their kids, thus, companies are looking at it as an opportunity by providing an organic ingredient-based gummy supplement to target children’s consumer base. For instance, recently in 2021, Nature’s Truth has expanded its line of vitamin gummy with three products focused on children’s needs. The product range includes children’s multivitamin gummies, Vitamin C gummies, and elderberry gummies. The new gummies are vegetarian, non-GMO, and free of gluten, dairy, and artificial flavor. They sold in such natural flavors, such as berry burst and honey lemon.



North America Leads the Gummy Supplements Industry



The global gummy supplements market is likely to be driven by the North American region, which has been witnessing a significant Y-o-Y-on-year growth rate. The increasing demand for vitamin C and vitamin D, along with heart health, stamina-boosting, and bone health products, is a major factor propelling the growth of the gummy segment. In 2017, NBJ reported that in the United States, adult gummy products accounted for 65% of all gummy supplements.



Furthermore, products that are specifically aimed at children are boosting innovation, particularly those addressing immune and gut health, which are expected to gain more traction over the coming years. The North American market may also witness increased demand for vegan/plant-based products in various fruit flavors, which may further contribute to the development of gummy supplements in the region.



Competitive Landscape

The global gummy supplements market is fragmented and competitive in nature, with a strong presence of major players dealing in the pharmaceutical industry, along with domestic players catering to the confectionery segment. The market is expected to witness innovation in terms of formats, serving per size, and flavors, to facilitate the growing set of adult end consumers. Some of the key players in the gummy supplements market include Nestle SA, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Church & Dwight Inc., The Honest Company Inc., and Pharmavite LLCGlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Bayer AG, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and Unilever PLC (OLLY).



