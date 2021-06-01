Social Media Strategies Summit Set to Educate Businesses on Successful Social Media Strategy Skills to Position Brands for Success

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute, a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will host the upcoming Social Media Strategies Summit in an entirely digital format on June 8-9, 2021. Designed to help businesses learn the nuts and bolts of a successful social media strategy, the event will offer attendees a range of exciting educational and networking opportunities.



The summit will seek to educate and enable businesses to cultivate an arsenal of tools, resources and connections to champion a social media marketing transformation within their individual markets. Companies will learn to assess and audit their ongoing social media initiatives, revitalize their strategic frameworks, and network with a unique gathering of senior-level, cross-industry marketers.

This year’s event will kick off with welcome remarks from summit emcee and founder of The Pop-Marketer, Joe Cox. The agenda will comprise a series of live, 45-minute-long presentations to be held over the course of the conference. Presentation topics will include, “Paving the way for Customer Loyalty: Using Social Media to Drive Innovative Customer Experiences” delivered by Dropbox, NOW Marketing Group, Nationwide and Universal Parks; “The Use of Social for Brand Research – How Consumers Are Vetting You Online” by Starr Restaurants; “Infusing Your Employees & Leadership into Your Social Content” presented by AT&T; and “Using Social Listening as an Insights Machine to Inform your Content Strategy.”

Other notable presenters will include the likes of Amtrak, Bristol-Myers Squibb, PepsiCo, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Dunkin’, among various others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Social Media Strategy Summit will enable attendees to network with their marketing peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn of new social media strategies alongside their peers from the United States and globally within a single seamless virtual forum.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit, as well as details for registration, can be found on the Social Media Strategies website at https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/virtual-conference-june-2021/.

About Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI)

Global Strategic Management Institute is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

General Inquiries:

Global Strategic Management Institute

San Diego, California

www.GSMIWeb.com

888.409.4418

Info@GSMIWeb.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com