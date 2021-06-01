Baltic Horizon Fund General Meeting of unit-holders

Annual General Meeting of Baltic Horizon Fund investors took place on 1 June 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Proposed agenda of the meeting was the following:



1. Presentation of the FY2020 audited annual report of Baltic Horizon Fund, and interim report of Q1 2021.



The agenda of the general meeting did not include any resolutions to be voted on.

Fund Manager Tarmo Karotam gave an overview on the agenda topics. The presentation delivered at the meeting is attached. The meeting recording is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

