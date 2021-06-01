Greystone Appoints Marc Fox as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has appointed Marc Fox as Chief Financial Officer, effective today. Based in New York, Mr. Fox will serve an integral role on the executive leadership team at Greystone. Bruce Bolick, who has served as CFO for over 12 years, will transition the role to Mr. Fox and retire at the end of 2021.



Joining from Ladder Capital Finance, where he served as CFO for 12 years, Mr. Fox brings a wealth of experience in his more than two decades in real estate finance helping to grow and scale dynamic organizations. He has led multiple corporate transformations throughout his career, covering the entire ecosystem of financial structures and debt and equity offerings in commercial real estate.

Prior to Ladder Capital, Mr. Fox served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer at GMAC Commercial Mortgage (Capmark Financial Group) and its $23 billion in global assets. Mr. Fox holds both an MBA and Bachelor’s of Science in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Marc’s experience is a perfect fit for Greystone and the path we envision for our future,” said Steve Rosenberg, founder and CEO, Greystone. “With the recent growth across a range of platforms and offerings for our clients from sales advisory to lending and servicing, and the increased activity and interest we are seeing from the capital markets, Marc’s expertise will be invaluable as we harness those opportunities. I’m thrilled to welcome Marc to the team.”

