Fabletics Launches United with Pride Collection in Partnership with GLAAD

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics today released United with Pride, a new collection celebrating Pride Month in collaboration with GLAAD, the dynamic media force that has rewritten the script on LGBTQ acceptance. Created with love and recognition as guiding principles, the new collection showcases made-for-everyone styles that express unity and inclusivity. Fabletics is donating $50k from the net proceeds of the pride capsule to support GLAAD's culture-changing work to accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ community and create a world where everyone can express themselves freely.



Rooted in Fabletics’ brand value of inclusivity, the Pride Collection proudly promotes the mantra, “love all, live free.” Through bold colors and creative designs, the collection was designed around the idea of happiness derived from being oneself. The capsule is intended to mix, match and experiment -- breaking down barriers with styles made for all.

“We are thrilled to join forces with GLAAD, a group that has inspired our team, our members, and people everywhere with their decades-long fight to change the LGBTQ narrative,” said Felix del Toro, Chief Merchandising and Design Officer for Fabletics. “This collection is our statement to the LGBTQ community and beyond that Fabletics stands in unity with acceptance for all.”

“With its colorful and creative Pride collection, Fabletics is stepping up to provide inclusive ways for the LGBTQ community to show their pride this June,” said John McCourt, Senior Director at GLAAD. “Proceeds from Fabletics’ Pride capsule collection will help to fund our culture-changing programs that continue to drive LGBTQ acceptance and equality forward.”

Across the collection, styles, colors and graphics were chosen to represent loving oneself and others. With pride at the heart of the collection’s inspiration, each piece offers a bold style with a focus on breaking down barriers and traditions. The capsule features colors from across the rainbow and the rainbow itself, complete with bright matching sets and tie dye prints. Graphics used express unity and inclusivity, with ‘We/Us/Our’ presented boldly across a number of pieces.

The launch of the Pride Collection builds on a momentous past year of record growth for Fabletics.

Customers can purchase items from the Pride Collection starting June 1, 2021, on fabletics.com and in Fabletics retail locations across the US. The capsule consists of 11 size-inclusive styles made for everyone ranging from XXS-4X, and VIP prices starting at $17.95.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 52 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About GLAAD:

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org or connect with GLAAD on Facebook and Twitter.