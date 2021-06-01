Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Connection with the Business Combination with indie Semiconductor

Shareholder Meeting of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Scheduled for June 9, 2021

It is Important that Shareholders as of the Close of Business on May 10, 2021 Vote Even If They No Longer Hold Their Shares

Vote Today to Avoid Any Delay’s to the Closing of the Business Combination

To View the Meeting Documents, Please Visit https://www.cstproxy.com/thunderbridgeacquisitionii/sm2021/

For Any Questions Regarding the Special Meeting or How to Vote Your Shares You May Call Morrow Sodali LLC, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s Proxy Solicitor, at (800) 662-5200 (Toll Free); (203) 658-9400 (Collect) or e-mail at THBR.info@morrowsodali.com



Great Falls, VA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (Nasdaq: THBR) (“Thunder Bridge II” or the “Company”) encourages its shareholders to vote in connection with Thunder Bridge II’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with indie Semiconductor (“indie”). Thunder Bridge II’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”) to vote on the proposals described in Thunder Bridge II’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus dated May 14, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”) will be held virtually on June 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To view the meeting documents, please visit: https://www.cstproxy.com/thunderbridgeacquisitionii/sm2021/

Thunder Bridge II requests that any investor who held shares in the Company as of the close of business on May 10, 2021, and has not yet voted, do so as soon as possible. Every vote is important.

Thunder Bridge II’s board of directors recommends shareholders vote “FOR” the Business Combination and “FOR” all of the related proposals described in the proxy statement.

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form (“VIF”). This form was mailed to the address on record with your broker and also emailed if you elected electronic notification. You will need your voting control number which is included on the VIF to vote online.

Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the VIF mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your voting control number which is included on the VIF to vote via automated telephone service.

If you have not received your voting information, please reach out to your broker, bank or other nominee and request your control number and voting information so you can be sure to vote your shares for the upcoming meeting.

For assistance with voting your shares, please contact Thunder Bridge II’s proxy solicitor:

Morrow Sodali: (800) 662-5200 (toll-free); (203) 658-9400 (collect); or email at THBR.info@morrowsodali.com

About indie

indie is empowering the Autotech revolution with next generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. We focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms we rely on every day. We are an approved vendor to Tier 1 partners and our solutions can be found in marquee automotive OEMs around the world. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA, indie has design centers and sales offices in Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Detroit, MI; San Francisco and San Jose, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Dresden, Germany; Edinburgh, Scotland and various locations throughout China.

Please visit us at www.indiesemi.com to learn more.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In August 2019, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. consummated a $345 million initial public offering (the “IPO”) of 34.5 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols THBRU, THBR and THBRW.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Shareholder Vote

Shareholders who own shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II as of May 10, 2021, should submit their vote by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 8, 2021. For more information on how to vote, please visit https://www.cstproxy.com/thunderbridgeacquisitionii/sm2021/. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shareholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone toll-free at (800) 662-5200 or collect at (203) 658-9400.

The definitive proxy statement/prospectus is also available at www.sec.gov. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shareholders are encouraged to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus as it contains important information about the proposed transaction, including, among other things, the reasons for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s board of directors' unanimous recommendation that the shareholders of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II vote "FOR" the proposed business combination and the other shareholder proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus as well as the background of the process that led to the proposed business combination with indie.

The proposed business combination is expected to close on or about June 10, 2021, subject to shareholder approvals, Nasdaq approval, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Following completion of the proposed business combination, indie will retain its experienced management team including Donald McClymont, Co-founder and CEO; Ichiro Aoki, Co-founder and President; Dr. Scott Kee, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer; Thomas Schiller, Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Strategy and Steve Machuga, Chief Operating Officer. The combined company will retain the indie Semiconductor name and be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “INDI.”

Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed business combination, on January 25, 2021, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form S-4 (SEC File No. 252374) (the “Form S-4”), which includes a proxy statement/prospectus, which was amended on March 23, May 4, May 10, and May 12, 2021. The Form S-4 was declared effective on May 14, 2021, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other proxy materials were mailed to Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2021. Before making any voting or investment decision, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s shareholders and other interested persons are urged to read the Form S-4, as amended, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus included in the Form S-4, and documents incorporated by reference therein filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials contain important information about indie, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and the proposed business combination. The documents filed by Thunder Bridge Acquisition II with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd., 9912 Georgetown Pike, Suite D203, Great Falls, Virginia, 22066, Attention: Secretary, or by calling (202) 431-0507.

Participants in the Solicitation

indie Semiconductor and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and their respective directors and executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed “participants” in the solicitation of proxies from Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shareholders with respect to the business combination. A list of the names of those directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II or indie Semiconductor is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed business combination included in the Form S-4, which is available at www.sec.gov. Information about Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s directors and executive officers and their ownership of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II ordinary shares is set forth in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II prospectus, dated August 9, 2019 and in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Form S-4, as may be modified or supplemented by any Form 3 or Form 4 filed with the SEC since the date of such filings. These documents can be obtained free of charge from www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our intentions to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II; and other statements identified by words such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “outlook” or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors previously disclosed in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s reports filed with the SEC and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inability to meet the closing conditions to the business combination, including the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the definitive agreement due to the failure to obtain approval of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s shareholders; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s other filings with the SEC. Indie cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive.

All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication except as required by law.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities nor shall it constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd.

Gary A. Simanson

202-431-0507

indie Semiconductor

Media Relations

Pilar Barrigas

949-608-0854

media@indiesemi.com

Investor Relations

ir@indiesemi.com