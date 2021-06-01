New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyethyleneimine Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079809/?utm_source=GNW

On the flip side, stringent environmental regulations and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak are hindering the growth of the market.



- Polyethyleneimine-nano silica composites, a low-cost and promising adsorbent for CO2 capture, are expected to offer various opportunities for the growth of the market.

- The adhesives and sealants and cosmetics sectors are likely to be the dominant segments, in terms of demand, over the forecast period.

- Asia-Pacific dominates the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Adhesives and Sealants Segment



- Polyethyleneimine is used as coatings or laminations in the adhesive industry. The market for laminating adhesives is expected to register a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth in the flexible packaging industry and the increasing demand for packaged food.

- Polyethylenimine is also used as an extrusion coating primer in the adhesives industry. The extrusion coating market is expected to register a CAGR of greater than 5%, which may ensure a stable demand for polyethyleneimine from the segment.

- The residential construction growth rate estimations for 2020 for major economies, such as India, China, and the United States, are 8%, 4%, and 3%, respectively. This indicates a stable demand for adhesives from the sector and, in turn, for polyethyleneimine.

- The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to dominate the polyethyleneimine market over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant market for polyethyleneimine during the forecast period, as the region dominates the market for applications, such as detergents, adhesives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetics, and paper.

- Polyethyleneimine is used as a wet strengthening agent in pulp and paper manufacturing. The growing paper and pulp industry in countries, such as China, India, and South-east Asia, may continue to act as a driver for the market studied.

- The market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of water treatment chemicals is the rising ground and surface water pollution. Polyethyleneimine is used as coagulants, flocculants, and chelating agents in water treatment chemicals.

- Thus, the rising demand from the aforementioned applications is expected to drive the growth in the Asia-Pacific region.



Competitive Landscape

The polyethyleneimine market is consolidated with the presence of both international and domestic players. The major companies include Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BASF SE, SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, and WUHAN BRIGHT CHEMICAL CO. LTD.



