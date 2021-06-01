2NDGEAR Continues Excellence Rating with its 2021 Net Promoter Score

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2NDGEAR , a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC , is proud to announce that it achieved an overall Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 90 in the first quarter of 2021. This latest score earns 2NDGEAR continued placement in the "Excellent" NPS category and marks the company’s highest rating since it began surveying customers quarterly in 2018.



“We’ve been tracking our NPS performance consistently and are delighted to see the upward trend since it represents our true relationship with our customers,” said Frank Wiacek, President and CEO, 2NDGEAR. “There is no more satisfying metric of success than happy customers. The credit for this great achievement goes to our outstanding 2NDGEAR team. Everyone here works together to make sure our customers receive the very best products, services, and support for their unique needs.”

The NPS is a leading business metric for measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction. It asks customers to answer one question: "On a scale from 0-10, how likely is it that you would recommend the company to a friend or colleague?" From the responses, a company can see its customers categorized into three different groups (detractors, passives, and promoters) and calculate the final score, which can range from -100 to 100.

2NDGEAR’s first quarter NPS of 90 falls into the ‘Excellent’ category and greatly exceeds the 2020/2021 industry average NPS of 37 for technology companies, according to Survey Monkey. The company serves a wide range of K-12 educational districts, financial/lending organizations, IT consulting firms, and other businesses. It delivers refurbished computer hardware such as laptops, Chromebooks, desktops, monitors, and servers, as well as new computers and interactive displays, that are backed by 2NDGEAR’s customer and technical support teams.

2NDGEAR attributes the high marks to its customer-first culture in which team members are focused on service, support, and building long term relationships. Examples of comments that 2NDGEAR customers provided in the survey include:

“Great to work with. I have recommended 2NDGEAR to several people and agencies and all have been satisfied.”

“Super responsive to our needs.”

“One of the best reps I've had...and I have over 300 vendors! Understands my needs, but most importantly, the service (he provides) is top notch!”

“The sales representative was very responsive to my questions and knowledgeable about the product I was interested in.”

“Always a pleasure to work with.”

“Awesome at gathering the necessary quotes requested in a very timely manner!”

About 2NDGEAR

2NDGEAR, a subsidiary of Insight Investments, LLC, is a leading supplier of affordable new, recertified, and refurbished laptops, desktops, monitors, servers, networking gear, and other IT equipment from today’s top brands. Through its 37,000 square-foot technology center, 2NDGEAR stores, audits, refurbishes, images and processes the destruction of 100’s of thousands of units per year. 2NDGEAR also supports the entire IT lifecycle with services such as help desk staffing, asset liquidation, cybersecurity and more that enable today’s educational institutions and organizations to get the most out of their technology. Through world-class customer service, quality products, and technical expertise, 2NDGEAR aims to provide a customer experience unlike any other. To learn more, visit www.2NDGEAR.com.