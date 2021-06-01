Golden Road Brewing Partners with D’Arcy Carden and Upright Citizens Brigade Comedians to Unveil ‘Mango County’, a Parody Tourism Campaign Taking You To A California State-of-Mind

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, LA-based Golden Road Brewing launched a parody tourism campaign in partnership with award-winning actress D'Arcy Carden , known for her role on The Good Place , and a troupe of comedians from Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB): Hannah Pilkes , Raiza Licea , Jon Gabrus , Shukri R. Abdi , and Will Hines .



The campaign invites consumers to visit a fictional place and state-of-mind: Mango County. Inspired by the brewery’s award-winning Mango Cart Wheat Ale and all it represents, Mango County is a little bit SoCal cool, a little bit kickback culture, and a whole lot of funny vibes — all you need to do to get there is crack open a Mango Cart.

Fans will be introduced to Mango County through a five-part comedic video series, directed by award-winning JJ Adler . Playing off classic tourism tropes, the series will celebrate Mango County as a fictional place that captures all the good feels associated with a summer vacation. Starring as Mango County’s resident travel agent, D’Arcy will appear alongside a cast of quirky characters played by UCB comedians, each bringing to life a different facet of tourism.

“As a California native and UCB alum, it was so fun to bring this campaign to life with Golden Road and my fellow comedians,” said D’Arcy. “What I love about Mango County is it is different for everyone — it encourages folks to embrace what makes them happy — whether that’s kicking back with your close friends, enjoying a beer at home or taking a trip to a place you’ve missed. There is something for everyone in Mango County, and that’s what makes it so great.”



Golden Road launches the campaign on the precipice of return to normalcy, as more and more people are feeling hopeful towards travel for the first time in over a year after dealing with cancelled or postponed vacations throughout 2020.

In light of this, Golden Road is offering one lucky consumer a trip to Mango County through an epic vacation that embodies the campaign — good vibes, good friends, and great beer. To enter to win, consumers can go to visitmangocounty.com and submit receipts of a cancelled or postponed trip they had in 2020, whether that be a plane ticket or lodging reservation, along with a brief explanation of the crew of characters they had planned to travel with. One winner will receive an all-expenses paid vacation with three friends.

“Mango Cart has been a long-time fan favorite beer, so we knew we had to do something unique to showcase all it represents,” said Dan Hamill, Golden Road Brewing General Manager. “As folks are easing back into travel and returning to a place of normalcy, we’re excited to unveil Mango County and bring the California state-of-mind and a whole lot of laughter to Golden Road fans everywhere.”

Check out visitmangocounty.com to stay up-to-date with the latest from Mango County and its residents, and remember — to transport there, crack open a can of Mango Cart, kick back and enjoy good times with your crew of characters.

Mango Cart is available in 12oz and 25oz cans nationwide. Visit www.goldenroad.la/beerfinder to find Mango Cart near you.

‘Trip To Mango County’ Contest Details

No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents 21+. Begins 10:00 am EDT on 6/1/21 and ends 6/18/21. See Official Rules at visitmangocounty.com for entry, prize and details. Msg & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

About Golden Road Brewing

In 2011, beer enthusiast Meg Gill co-founded Golden Road Brewing to bring delicious, California-inspired craft beer to the Los Angeles area. Beginning with its headquarters in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles, Golden Road has since become the city’s largest craft brewer with beer and food concepts at Grand Central Market and LAX as well as a state-of-the-art brewery and tasting room in Anaheim and a beer garden in Sacramento. In 2015, Golden Road partnered with Anheuser-Busch to gain access to more resources and help expand distribution. As a member of Brewers Collective, the craft business unit of Anheuser-Busch, Golden Road is committed to quality, communities and innovation with a mission to energize how people view, consume and experience beer. Now available nationwide at nearly 70,000 locations, Golden Road’s year-round offerings include Mango Cart, Wolf Pup Session IPA, Fruit Cart Hard Seltzer as well as small batch releases of experimental beers.

About Mango Cart Wheat Ale

First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles, Mango Cart (4% ABV) is a light Wheat Ale bursting with fresh mango flavor and aroma, finishing crisp and refreshing.

About D’Arcy Carden

A charming actress with a gift for comedy, Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden continues to endear audiences with appearances in critically acclaimed projects. Carden received a 2020 Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy” for her memorable role as ‘Janet’, in NBC’s hit comedy, THE GOOD PLACE. She has received continued praise for the role including acknowledgement by THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER’s TV Critics as a “Picture Perfect Performance.” The show also received a 2020 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, amongst its seven total Emmy nominations. Carden was nominated for a 2020 Screen Actors Guild Award in the category of “Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series” on behalf of her role as ‘Natalie Greer’ in HBO’s BARRY. Additionally, she has won a 2019 and 2019 Gold Derby TV Award in the category of Best Comedy Supporting Actress on behalf of THE GOOD PLACE. The series has won a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Most Exciting New Series, was named one of the Top 10 TV Programs of the Year in 2017 by the American Film Institute, received a 2019 Golden Globe Award nomination in the category of Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy and received a 2019 Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Comedy Series.

Upcoming, Carden will star in Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham’s A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN reboot, which was picked up by Amazon to series. The show will reinterpret Penny Marshall's original movie by exploring race and sexuality through a stellar ensemble of women including Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado. She will also soon begin production on the 3rd season of BARRY.

On the big screen, Carden will next be seen alongside Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in SHOTGUN WEDDING (Lionsgate). She was seen in Jay Roach’s BOMBSHELL alongside Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and Charlize Theron. The film is a drama adaptation of the real-life story of sexual misconduct charges allegations were made on Fox News’ founder, Roger Ailes. She can also be seen alongside Kiernan Shipka in LET IT SNOW, a Netflix film based in a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, bringing together a group of high school students, IFC’s comedy GREENER GRASS, which was nominated for a Film Indie Award for Best Screenplay, and Chris Kelly’s OTHER PEOPLE, which premiered in competition at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The film details the struggles of a recently single comedy writer in the midst of the worst year of his life as he returns to Sacramento to care for his dying mother, played by Molly Shannon.

Carden’s additional television credits include a multitude of critically acclaimed series including; her recurring role as ‘Gemma’ on Comedy Central’s BROAD CITY, HBO’s Emmy award winning comedy VEEP, NO ACTIVITY (Paramount+), ARCHER (FX), CREEPSHOW (Shudder), and BONDING (Netflix).

In addition to her work on screen, Carden is a long-time member of the Upright Citizens Brigade. She regularly performs with her improv group, Search History, and in UCB's longest running show ASSSSCAT. Originally from the Bay Area and a graduate of Southern Oregon University, Carden currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Jason.

