TELUS investing $25 million to connect Leduc to the gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the region

LEDUC, Alberta, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is investing $25 million to connect more than 90 per cent of homes and businesses in Leduc directly to our fibre optic network. This investment is part of TELUS’ recently announced commitment to invest $14.5 billion in infrastructure and operations across Alberta through 2024 to further support the province throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery. Construction on the PureFibre network in Leduc is already underway, and TELUS anticipates the majority of homes and businesses will be connected by next spring. Since 2013, we have invested more than $5 billion to connect 137 communities and 56 First Nations across B.C., Alberta, and parts of Quebec to our PureFibre network. TELUS PureFibre with its symmetrical upload and download speeds was ready to withstand the additional demands of the Covid-19 pandemic, supporting more than two million Albertans as they adapted to new ways of living, enabling people to work with large files at home while other family members could simultaneously be participating in virtual school, virtually connecting with healthcare practitioners, or staying socially connected.



“TELUS is very proud to be making this generational investment in Leduc, providing the technology to bridge geographic and socio-economic divides and connect citizens to the people, resources and information that make their lives better, particularly as we continue to navigate the global pandemic,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Importantly, TELUS PureFibre offers the community a globally unmatched wireline infrastructure that ensures all citizens have access to the digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes. Moreover, TELUS PureFibre enables entrepreneurs, start-ups and home-based businesses and workers to benefit from the same Internet speeds, functionality, reliability and security that large enterprises currently enjoy. We look forward to connecting our fellow Albertans in Leduc to TELUS PureFibre and supporting the community as it attracts new industries and innovators, supporting the jobs of today and those that have yet to be imagined.”

The gigabit-enabled TELUS PureFibre network is the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) network in Western Canada, giving residents and businesses dramatically fast upload and download Internet speeds, which provides significant benefits for applications like video conferencing, working or learning remotely, gaming, and smart home security. Supported by the TELUS PureFibre network, TELUS Smart Home Security offers 24/7 real-time monitoring and smart controls to manage cameras, lock and unlock doors, remotely manage indoor and outdoor lighting and even the thermostat. For Canadians currently working from a home office, a PureFibre connection means upload speeds will not slow down the pace of business or lag during peak hours, and the rest of the family can simultaneously stream, play video games, and participate in online learning.

“As a city with a plan for the future, Leduc welcomes opportunities to enhance our future growth and the quality of life in our community,” said Mayor Bob Young. “We are grateful to TELUS for their investment to bring state-of-the-art PureFibre infrastructure to the entire city of Leduc. This project will open doors that will enhance connectivity between our residents, business owners and community groups and the rest of the world.”

Last year, TELUS announced a groundbreaking new tier of home Internet, setting a new benchmark for home and business Internet speeds in Western Canada. With blisteringly fast speeds clocking in at up to 1,500 Mbps download and up to 940 Mbps upload, the launch of TELUS PureFibre 1.5 Gigabit marked a substantial leap in available speeds for residents in B.C. and Alberta, both at home and in the workplace.

“The power of TELUS’ world-class communications infrastructure and investment of over $25 million into building a PureFibre network in Leduc will be instrumental in supporting our growing community,” said Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc - Beaumont. “This network will have a tremendous impact on both residents and businesses by enhancing investment and development in the region and creating jobs.”

A direct connection to the TELUS PureFibre network comes at no cost to taxpayers or residents, and TELUS plans to bring this critical network infrastructure to more communities in the years ahead. Residents can expect to see TELUS trucks throughout the community as construction begins. Once homes are connected, residents can immediately begin taking advantage of dramatically faster and symmetrical Internet speeds.

