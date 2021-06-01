With launch of ‘That Stinks!’ initiative, Pit Liquor aims to right unexpected wrongs and improve life’s stinky situations

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pit Liquor, a Colorado startup developing an eco-friendly, body-friendly natural deodorant made from whiskey and vodka, today kicked off its “That Stinks!” initiative to make life’s stinky situations more pleasant.

“At Pit Liquor, we know it's not just armpits that can stink — situations can stink too, which is why we launched our ‘That Stinks!’ initiative,” said Erica Feucht, Pit Liquor’s CEO. “We love hearing from our fans and thought this initiative would be both a gesture of goodwill after what was undoubtedly a difficult year as well as a fun, clever way to show that we care deeply about our customers and their stories.”

“That Stinks!” encourages people to share their lighthearted stories about unpredictable situations that stink. From phones dropped in toilets to inclement weather canceling otherwise well-thought-out plans and everything in between, we’ve all encountered situations that might make us say, “that stinks!” To bring a smile to life’s “stinky” situations, Pit Liquor will select its favorite submitted stories and deliver a gift package that includes Pit Liquor products and a surprise gift (up to $500 in value) designed to right the wrong of the “That Stinks!” moment.

The first “That Stinks!” gift recipient is Nora Budia, a mother of six from Fort Collins. Budia was recently faced with a deadline to get her son a passport — and had to bring her three youngest kids with her to the passport office. Between a diaper blowout, her sneezing child and forgotten documents that spurred another trip to the passport office, Budia’s stinky situation created a challenging day. To make up for the stinky day, Feucht dropped off a Pit Liquor gift bundle, which included a spa gift card to help Budia unwind after her stressful experience at the passport office.

“As a mom of toddlers, there are a lot of days you think will go just fine — until they don’t,” Budia said. “Unexpected frustrating situations are part of motherhood, but to have received a gift like this 'just because' was really special — and speaks to Pit Liquor’s customer-centric culture.”

Original stories about stinky situations can be submitted via the Pit Liquor website. Pit Liquor will select at least one gift recipient each month and feature the story on its social media accounts. Stories must be 1,000 characters or less, and any U.S. resident 13 years of age or older at the time of submission can share their story or that of a friend or family member.

Due to its use of alcohol to kill odor-causing bacteria, Pit Liquor is unique in the natural deodorant category. The company launched its 100% all-natural deodorant in 2017 and has experienced 3x revenue growth year over year for three consecutive years. Offering eight unique and two limited edition scents through the company’s website, Amazon, and select local and national retailers, Pit Liquor is currently sustaining 20% month-over-month revenue growth. The company recently closed its WeFunder crowdfunding campaign, accumulating more than $550,000 in funding from 660 investors.

For more information about Pit Liquor’s “That Stinks!” initiative or to submit your story, visit distilledbathandbody.com/pages/that-stinks.

About Pit Liquor

Pit Liquor is the flagship product of parent company Distilled Bath and Body. Since its launch in 2017, Pit Liquor has made a distinct and indelible mark on the expanding universe of natural deodorant products in the U.S. Pit Liquor, uses eco-friendly, body-friendly, edible ingredients based from whiskey and vodka. After only three years in business, Pit Liquor is celebrating 3x year-over-year revenue growth three years in a row and is on track to triple again by the end of 2021. All Pit Liquor products are proudly “Made in the USA.” To learn more, visit www.distilledbathandbody.com.

