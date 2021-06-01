New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Rugged Display Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079808/?utm_source=GNW





- For instance, oil and gas companies need to monitor and maintain assets that cover vast tracts of land both onshore and offshore. These companies need to guarantee asset integrity and proactively spot and manage potential issues in a fast and effective manner. This is required to minimize downtime and maximize productivity, ensuring continuous operation, thus, needs rugged display devices.

- Rugged display devices come with various advance features, such as improved impact resistance, durability, dust and moisture resistance, readability, wide temperature range, improved contrast ratio, higher display brightness, and low-power consumption, which may positively impact the global market.

- The key drivers that have driven the market growth are cut in the total cost of ownership (TCO) offered by ruggedized products, when compared to consumer-grade devices in rough environments and rapid growth in the demand for HMI and IoT in different industrial sectors.

- However, COVID-19 has impacted businesses of several industries, hampering automation and industrial process control. This has impacted the use of HMI, SCADA, and distributed control systems. The impact of COVID-19 on this ecosystem of industrial control systems has challenged the rugged industrial displays market.



Key Market Trends

Rugged Tablets are Expected to Hold Major Share



- Rugged tablets are specially designed computers that can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions, such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions. True rugged tablets are built sturdy inside out, therefore, have the ability to withstand sand, dust, dirt, ice, water, and other extremities.

- Owing to many advantages, such as readability in direct sun, fully sealed keywords to restrict intrusion of dust or any liquids, strength, durability, along with easy installations in various automotive and defense machinery, there is a substantial increase in the purchase for rugged tablets in sectors, such as defense, healthcare, transportation, retail, agriculture.

- Fully rugged tablets are the highest selling rugged tablets among the three types. However, high costs and increasing cut-throat competition are a few of the obstacles, which are restricting the growth of rugged tablets.

- America is the dominating player in the global market for rugged tablets. Zebra and Panasonic are the two popular and highest manufacturing brands in the United States. In July 2019, Zebra Technologies Corporation introduced its new high-performance L10 Android ultra-rugged tablet as a part of Zebra’s extensive portfolio of government and enterprise tablets as well as purpose-built mobile computers for the rigors of challenging warehouse, manufacturing, construction, and field operations environments.



Asia Pacific is Expected to be The Highest Growing Market



- The modernization and development of infrastructure, such as smart cities, across the region and the untapped rugged display device applications in government, defense, transportation, and oil and gas industries are driving the growth of rugged displays in this region. In addition, the significant growth of the automotive, transportation, and manufacturing sectors in recent years is also driving the growth of the market.

- The increasing defense budgets in countries, such as China and India, further drive the growth of the market for the aerospace and defense industry in Asia-Pacific. For instance, the Indian Air Force is making huge investments in the procurement of new aircraft, which may positively impact the growth of the market.

- Moreover, Japan has the majority of automotive manufacturers and suppliers who are increasingly adopting rugged devices to overcome the challenges regarding inventory management, process monitoring, and control, etc.



Competitive Landscape

The rugged display market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, several of these players majorly control the market. The market has become highly competitive in the past few years, owing to the rapid pace of development of display technologies and the presence of several companies that are focused on R&D efforts aimed at the development of innovative solutions in the rugged display market.



- In April 2019, DT Research launched two new rugged tablets named DT380CR and DT380Q, specially designed for military applications and weigh less than two pounds with large screens and high brightness.

- In February 2019, Trimble Inc. announced the launch of a new rugged tablet named Trimble T17, specifically designed to work in harsh conditions. The tablet offers various benefits, such as readability in sun, easy to zoom, 64-bit quad-core processor, and a lithium-ion battery.



