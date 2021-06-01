The electronic nose market was valued at USD 17.9 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a market value of USD 34.2 million by 2026, to register a CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period (2021 - 2026)

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Nose Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079801/?utm_source=GNW





- One of the challenges facing modern medicine is the effective diagnosis of diseases through the early detection of pathogenesis or disease conditions, to facilitate the application of rapid treatments. This required to significantly reduce the need for invasive diagnostic procedures.

- The electronic nose has exciting applications in the sensorial analysis of human breath, to potentially provide quick diagnosis of many diseases. In the case of pneumonia, diseased and non-diseased patients can be diagnosed with an accuracy rate as high as 91.6%. Further, the severity of asthma has been investigated with the use of e-nose in young and older patients with mild and severe asthma.

- The increasing prominence of biomedical needs and new diagnostic discoveries, and the related shift in emphasis of R&D activities of commercial organizations that develop electronic noses in response to these social, economic, and profit-motivated pressures play a pivotal role for its use in medical applications. As a result, some companies that earlier developed electronic nose technologies for diverse industrial applications have shifted a significant share of the R&D programs toward biomedical applications.

- Additionally, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a significant potential that the market may introduce eNose to detect infected people, when robots equipped with e-noses can monitor the environment without physical contact. One such development was observed in January 2020, when researchers at the Oregon State University developed an e-nose for monitoring air quality, detecting safety threats, and diagnosing diseases by measuring gases in a patient’s breath. This is the indicative of rapid developments in the market studied, and the rate of COVID-19 spread around the world has undoubtedly opened newer opportunities.



Key Market Trends

Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Market Demand



- Several industries, based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food and beverage, cosmetics, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries, employ an electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

- One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of the electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part, related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

- For instance, the aroma of grains is the primary criterion for evaluating the fitness for consumption in many countries. However, sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans. The food processing industries avoid this activity for human safety, as there is a possibility of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended application possibilities are expected to drive the demand in the market.



North America Holds Significant Market Share



- The stringent regulations in North America have pushed the industries to adopt the technology, to enhance the safety of the working environment. Precautionary measures, such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers’ safety in an industrial setup, are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries.

- The proactiveness of the government and the corporate bodies for creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for the adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a long time. For instance, in the United States, the odorisation of transported gas is regulated under the federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

- The region is expected to witness a growing demand for the electronic nose to supplement the safety measures, in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supportive technological infrastructure have resulted in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for the positive demand in the regional market. For instance, Artificial neural network (ANN) and library of odor classification.



Competitive Landscape

The electronic nose market is highly competitive and has several major players. A few of the players enjoy better market goodwill and extended geographical recognition and presence. The major players, who have a relatively prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer base across the end-user industries. Vendors that have AI and ANN capabilities or strategic partnerships with companies that have such capabilities are expected to have an improved product portfolio and profile. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability.



- January 2020 - At CES 2020, Stratuscent showcased its e-nose technology for detecting chemicals in the air and create scent print. It can detect ethylene, which can indicate spoilage in crop shipments.

- April 2020 - Intel’s partnership with the Cornell University is underlined with the development of the Loihi neuromorphic research chip, as an electronic nose for a computer. By using neuromorphic computing, the eNose has developed capability to recognize chemicals by the scents or odors they emit.



