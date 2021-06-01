|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 May 2021
|£46.16m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 May 2021
|£46.16m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|51,889,341
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 May 2021 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|88.95p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|87.81p
|Ordinary share price
|77.75p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(12.59%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 28/05/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Cash and other net current assets
|17.42%
|2
|Volex Plc
|13.19%
|3
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|9.03%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|8.47%
|5
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|8.25%
|6
|Adept Technology Group Plc
|7.91%
|7
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|6.68%
|8
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|6.49%
|9
|Synectics Plc
|5.41%
|10
|Venture Life Group Plc
|4.64%
|11
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|3.31%
|12
|DigitalBox plc
|2.97%
|13
|Duke Royalty Ltd
|2.44%
|14
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.37%
|Other
|3.42%
|Total
|100.00%