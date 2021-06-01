Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 May 2021 £46.16m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 May 2021 £46.16m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,889,341

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 May 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 88.95p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 87.81p

Ordinary share price 77.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (12.59%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 28/05/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 17.42%

2 Volex Plc 13.19%

3 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 9.03%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.47%

5 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 8.25%

6 Adept Technology Group Plc 7.91%

7 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 6.68%

8 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 6.49%

9 Synectics Plc 5.41%

10 Venture Life Group Plc 4.64%

11 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.31%

12 DigitalBox plc 2.97%

13 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.44%

14 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.37%

Other 3.42%