DSM: Net Asset Value(s)

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 May 2021£46.16m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 May 2021£46.16m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):51,889,341
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 May 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*88.95p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*87.81p
  
Ordinary share price 77.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(12.59%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 28/05/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Cash and other net current assets17.42%
2Volex Plc13.19%
3Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)9.03%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 8.47%
5Fireangel Safety Technology Plc8.25%
6Adept Technology Group Plc 7.91%
7Flowtech Fluidpower Plc6.68%
8Ramsdens Holdings Plc6.49%
9Synectics Plc5.41%
10Venture Life Group Plc4.64%
11Tactus Holdings Limited3.31%
12DigitalBox plc2.97%
13Duke Royalty Ltd2.44%
14Real Good Food Company Plc0.37%
 Other3.42%
 Total100.00%