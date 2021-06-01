SwissMixIt Announces DIY Countertop Hemp Botanical Oil Extractor and Skin Cream Maker

MADISON, Wis., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwissMixIt is introducing its DIY at-home hemp oil extractor that uses water or plant oil to extract full spectrum oil for topical use or making skin cream. The new system can be used with any organic botanical plant or flower, including lavender, moringa, blackseed, vanilla and more. Mixing and formulation happens simultaneously in the same container.



Our induction magnetic mixing system can be used to organically extract plant oil and make skin cream in the same Mason jar, to produce an eco extracted oil, that can be organic branded. A pump-top on the jar allows the mixed oil extraction to be dispensed at the same time. Less handling means less oxidation and a pure product. Most commercially processed oils or skin creams have been sitting for months in transit from overseas, which necessitates chemical additives to increase shelf-life.

Since 2009, 595 cosmetics manufacturers have reported using 88 chemicals, in more than 73,000 products, that have been linked to cancer, birth defects or reproductive harm. Some chemicals used in personal care products pose risks at very low doses and can interfere with the hormone system. Research shows that endocrine disrupting chemicals such as parabens and phthalates may pose the greatest risk during prenatal and early postnatal development, when organ and neural systems form. Research validating these chemical ingredients is well known, but companies continue to use these malicious ingredients because they are inexpensive with limited laws restricting their use.

Making at-home botanical extractions is a quality assured method to produce chemical free oils and skin creams for organic farm-to-table products. This method of formulation is faster and provides a fresher product. For personal home use or starting a small business.

SwissMixIt offers innovative touch-free processing technology using water or plant oil as the solvent, and a visionary future for clean and quality full spectrum hemp CBD and healthy plant oil extraction. Please visit https://swissmixit.com for more information.

