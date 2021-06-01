Sheesha Finance Teams with Splinterlands to Accelerate Blockchain NFT Gaming Growth and Adoption

Dubai, UAE, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance), the first decentralized cryptocurrency mutual fund for DeFi investors to easily access a variety of projects without having to spend days, sometimes weeks doing research, announced a partnership today with Splinterlands, the leading digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. The partnership will support the Splinterlands governance token ($SPS) to propel the growth of gamified non-fungible tokens (NFTs) towards mainstream adoption.

NFTs have been circulated in gaming for years. Digital cards, character accessories and more have been traded by users globally, but the addition of blockchain technology to these transactions takes newer NFTs to the next level. With Splinterlands’ gaming platform already posting 600,000 transactions per day on the blockchain and Sheesha’s extensive roster of decentralized finance (DeFi) project partners, the partnership will fuel tremendous adoption into the ecosystem, disrupting the gaming industry paired with NFTs.

“Gaming and NFTs are a perfect match and we are thrilled to partner with Splinterlands who has figured this out to successfully merge the gaming world with blockchain technology,” said Saeed Hareb Al Darmaki, founder of Sheesha Finance. “Our partnership with Splinterlands will be mutually beneficial and we look forward to both of our communities earning rewards.”

“Splinterlands is excited to partner with Sheesha Finance. They are already hooked into DeFi and that ecosystem and bring with them a fantastic network of people and projects,” said Jesse “Aggroed” Reich, Splinterlands CEO & Co-Founder. “Splinterlands’ approach to gamifying staking and earning found in DeFi projects should find a natural fit with their base and represent a new opportunity for their community.”

Co-founded by visionaries and pioneers in the blockchain NFT gaming space, Jesse “Aggroed” Reich and Matt “Yabapmatt” Rosen, Splinterlands solves the problem of bringing NFTs to the mainstream gaming community by allowing for engaging battles. To date, over 60 million games have been played between users where they can earn cryptocurrencies and NFTs as part of a cohesive gaming ecosystem. In-game assets have increased 14x over 2021 making Splinterlands one of the leading blockchain games globally (rankings: https://stateofthedapps.com/rankings).

Participants will have significant influence into the governance of the Splinterlands ecosystem and will be able to earn additional rewards from mining and/or staking on existing users. Additional features will be released as part of the roadmap.

In April 2021, Sheesha Finance raised over $9.44 million in two weeks for their DeFi mutual fund. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha’s model creates easily convertible assets that can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. Sheesha Finance’s $SHEESHA tokens are available on cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap and Pancakeswap.

For more information on the Sheesha Finance and Splinterlands partnership, join the Sheesha Finance Telegram group (https://t.me/sheeshafinance).





About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance (https://sheesha.finance/) is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.

Twitter - Medium - Telegram - Gitbook - LinkedIn





About Splinterlands

Splinterlands (https://splinterlands.com/) is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. Each card is a unique digital asset on the blockchain that can be bought, sold, traded, and also used to battle other players for prizes and glory!

Telegram - Twitter - Discord - Blog