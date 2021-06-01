Castlebeard.com Announces Free Samples of Beard Oil for US Customers

Dallas, TX , June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CastleBeard.com is excited to announce that they are now offering free samples of their beard oil for their customers in the US. The specially formulated oil comes in three essences which are Tonka Sandalwood, Vetiver Cumin, and Vanilla Patchouli. The beard oils and balms designed here contain the best of ingredients that nourish and boost beard growth whilst keeping it moisturized and enhancing the volume. The formula aims at giving the hair follicles the right amount of nutrition to promote length and thickness. Castlebeard is proud to share that all its products are free of fillers, preservatives, colorants, and fragrances. Furthermore, they are cruelty-free with no animal testing involved.



The beard oils are available in fragrances Blue Bloods, Player’s Edge, Mod Sleek, Temple Magic, Fatal Attraction, Solomon’s Gold, Texas Angel, Blue Silver Rush, Weekend Rum, Love Samba, and the Unscented version for those who do not prefer a scented oil. Essential oils such as Vitamin E to protect skin from pollutants, UV damage, and free radicals; Argan Oil to unblock pores and regulate sebum production for smooth skin; and Jojoba Oil is known for its antioxidant properties; are the active ingredients. All it takes is just a drop of the specially formulated oil on the palm gently rubbed on the beard after a shower. A gentle massage through the skin onto the facial hair does the trick.

Men have always grown beards but today it is more of a trend with salons offering exclusive beard care services. This store makes it possible to bring a salon at home with the best choices of beard care products. Beard oil tops the list in the daily beard care routine. The oils prevent hair-splitting, strengthen the hair, thicken the hair follicles, prevent razor burns, and reduce after-shave bumps. Vitamin E and Avocado oil ingredients encourage skin healing and skin renewal thereby replacing dead skin cells and encourage growth. Customers can choose from a full beard kit or beard oil and balm set and the advanced beard growth kit.

The full set beard grooming kit makes a perfect gift which consists of beard oil, beard balm, and wash & conditioner. One kit alone lasts for three months and is designed to help men flaunt a healthy and well-groomed beard. Customers can also shop for electric-powered silicone ultrasonic facial brushes for deep facial cleansing and professional-grade blackhead remover.



The site also features a wide variety of articles for men who want to grow a beard and for those who do not want to. From beard growing tips to care and maintenance, treating beard dandruff to guide to finding the best beard, there is loads of information for beard lovers.

Castelbeard.com offers the finest skin care and beard grooming products for men. Men’s skin care, beard oil, face wash, and beard care products are featured here. The brand is built on ethically and locally sourced organic materials combined with a special formula that ensures a soft, smooth, and shiny beard.

