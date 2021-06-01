Shattuck Labs Appoints Abhinav A. Shukla as Chief Technical Officer

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Abhinav A. Shukla, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Officer.



“We are extremely pleased to have Abhinav on our executive team. His demonstrated leadership across the full spectrum of biologics manufacturing, and more recently in gene therapy, will be critical as we continue to build our internal capabilities to support ARC and GADLEN platform compounds through clinical development,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to join Shattuck,” said Dr. Shukla, Ph.D. “With two clinical-stage ARC compounds and two novel protein engineering platforms, Shattuck is uniquely positioned to expand the therapeutic application of bi-functional fusion proteins. I am particularly excited to work with the executive team to further the development of both ARC and GADLEN compounds.”

Dr. Shukla joins Shattuck from Redpin Therapeutics, where he was the Chief Technical Operations Officer and was responsible for all aspects of process, analytical and formulation development, and cGMP manufacturing. Previously, he held several senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Manufacturing at CRISPR Therapeutics, Vice President and Head of Biologics Process Development at Shire, Senior Vice President of Process Development and Manufacturing at KBI Biopharma, and in senior scientific roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Amgen prior to KBI. Throughout his career, Dr. Shukla has been involved in over 75 investigational new drug applications as well as the commercialization of several therapeutics, including Yervoy®, Orencia®, and Nulojix®. Dr. Shukla received his doctorate in Chemical and Biochemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

The Company intends to use the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

