Data Expedition, Inc.® Achieves Amazon Linux 2 Ready Designation

BOSTON, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Expedition, Inc. ® (DEI®), creator of intelligent data transport software, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation, part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that DEI’s CloudDat has been validated to run on and support Amazon Linux 2.



Achieving the Amazon Linux 2 Ready designation differentiates DEI as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a generally available product that runs on Amazon Linux 2 and is fully supported for AWS customers. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

“Along with recently announcing support for the new AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative, DEI is pleased to have CloudDat achieve AWS Service Ready status,” said DEI Founder and CEO Seth Noble, PhD. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated or run on select AWS Services.

DEI’s CloudDat solution is an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) hosted accelerated file transfer gateway that lets users upload and download files and objects at several gigabits per second, per object, from anywhere in the world. Available through AWS Marketplace on an hourly, monthly, or annual basis, CloudDat’s performance provides predictable, efficient, secure, and affordable usage for all data transfer activities like data migrations, ingest, and as an alternative to shipping hard drives. CloudDat is used by companies in a wide range of industries - including media & entertainment (M&E), healthcare and life sciences (HCLS), oil and gas (O&G), legal, and engineering – directly by end-users, through systems integrators (SI), and by using integrated solutions from DEI’s growing partner network .



About Data Expedition, Inc.

Data Expedition, Inc.® (DEI®) is the Emmy-award winning creator of the world’s only intelligent data transport software. It automatically adapts to network variability to fully utilize any network path, maximizing the performance of existing infrastructure, while minimizing time and effort required – all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions. The company's patented Multipurpose Transaction Protocol® (MTP™) technology uses unique flow-control and error-recovery algorithms to achieve high network efficiency across all IP networks. DEI has provided data transport solutions to the world's largest companies across nearly every continent and industry since 2000. https://www.dataexpedition.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .