Invectys nominates Rosemary Williams, CPA, as Vice-President for Administration and Controller

Houston, TX, USA, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys Inc. of Houston, Texas, a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to the development of a next generation of therapies to meet the needs of cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Rosemary (Rosie) Williams, CPA, in a dual appointment as Vice-President for Administration and Controller. Ms. Williams brings to Invectys over 35 years of accounting experience and organizational administration of both small and large companies. Most recently, Ms. Williams served as Vice-President of Finance and Human Resources for Sandhill Therapeutics, Inc., and earlier was the Vice-President of Finance/Controller for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she was instrumental in the success of Bellicum’s initial public offering and subsequent financings.



Ms. Williams noted: “I am excited to provide support to the dedicated scientific team at Invectys and to serve under the leadership of CEO Praveen Tyle in this new stage of development for the Company to bring the Invectys science to commercialization for the benefit of patients”.

Dr. Praveen Tyle, President, CEO and Board member of Invectys Inc., noted that “Rosie has contributed to the corporate & fiscal success of two bio-pharma companies and I look forward to her leadership and similar contributions to Invectys.”

In 2020, Invectys was awarded a $14.5 million product development research grant from the prestigious Cancer Prevention and Research Initiative of Texas (“CPRIT”) for the clinical development of its First-in-Class pathbreaking CAR-T treatment for solid tumors.

About Invectys

Invectys is clinical stage immuno-oncology company spun-out of the prestigious Pasteur Institute, Paris. Since 2010, Invectys has raised $42million in private funds to develop two innovative platforms of immuno-therapy products which target “universal” tumor antigens and thus applicable to a wide range of cancers. The company’s products can be used alone or in combination with existing medications.

