Mynd to Become Largest Buyer of Single Family Rental Homes in the United States

OAKLAND, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mynd, the company rethinking how Single Family Rental (SFR) investors search for, purchase and manage their properties, today announced a deal with Invesco Real Estate that will propel Mynd into one of the largest buyers of SFR homes in the country. Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, is investing capital into the Mynd business, as well as partnering with Mynd as an institutional investor.



Invesco Real Estate is the lead investor in a $40 million dollar financing round that will accelerate the development of Mynd’s all-in-one technology platform for real estate investment and management, and help to scale all aspects of the company’s business operations. Additionally, the capital will help Mynd expand the capabilities of its acquisitions and renovations arm.

“Our partnership with Invesco Real Estate represents a significant moment for the SFR industry - and is a key validator for Mynd’s vision, business model and technology,” said Doug Brien, CEO and co-founder of Mynd. “Our goal has always been to unlock opportunities for investors across the country and now we’ll be able to do that at an incredible scale.”

Mynd’s tech-enabled platform for finding, purchasing and managing rental properties removes the physical barriers of investing, making it possible to earn stable income from investment in the best rental markets across the country. Mynd currently has more than 7,000 homes under management in 25 markets, and is poised to become one of the largest purchasers and managers of single-family rentals in the U.S., as the company deploys up to $5 billion dollars across multiple strategies to acquire 20,000 homes in support of Invesco Real Estate’s capital deployment goals.



“Mynd is using game-changing technology to revolutionize the way retail and institutional investors approach real estate. We know SFR represents a tremendous opportunity to invest in an emerging asset class that will allow us to provide a high-quality living experience to Americans seeking their next home,” said Pete Cassiano, Managing Director at Invesco Real Estate. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the Mynd team as they expand their offerings and make it possible for our client capital to grow SFR portfolios - all online.”

To learn more about how Mynd is rethinking real estate investing, visit www.mynd.co .

About Mynd

Mynd democratizes access to real estate investing by combining deep technology and industry expertise to provide a revolutionary, institutional-grade platform that enables anyone to buy, manage or sell Single Family Rental (SFR) properties across the United States. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Mynd currently manages over 7,000 units in 25 markets, serving the $3.4-trillion-dollar SFR and Built-for-Rent sectors. Mynd is rallying the next generation of investors, unlocking the ability to participate in the real estate economy in new ways, scaling ownership and building generational wealth.

About Invesco Real Estate

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $83.2 billion in real estate assets under management, 588 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of March 31, 2021). Invesco Real Estate has been actively investing in core, value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies since 1992. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.

mynd@launchsquad.com