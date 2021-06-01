Appnovation included on the 2021 List of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness

VANCOUVER, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation has been named on the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness. Appnovation received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- Certified™ in the past year, and at least 80% of employees must agree their workplace is psychologically and emotionally healthy. We determined the BEST based on the overall Mental Wellness Index score from employees.

“Empathy, compassion and inclusion are core aspects of our values at Appnovation. One of the ways we foster this culture is through supporting our employees’ holistic health,” said Sherb Pao, EVP, Global People and Operations at Appnovation. “We invest in our people’s mental health through education series, benefits and promoting a culture that encourages open dialogue. This recognition is a testament to all the work we do to bring our core values to life.”

Appnovation provides a number of programs aimed at supporting mental health wellness among employees. A Diversity and Inclusion Committee was recently launched, strengthening our efforts to drive change, building a culture of equality and openness, and helping to forge an inclusive workplace and beyond. Employees are also supported with mental wellness programs including weekly yoga and meditation classes, a yearly wellness allowance to promote a healthy lifestyle, and industry leading health promotion, health coaching, counselling, crisis management, prevention and intervention services.

Inclusion on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness list follows other industry recognition Appnovation has recently earned, including the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women, 2020 Best Workplaces™ in Technology, 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Today's Youth, and 31 Communicator Awards in in Website and Mobile Categories.

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.





About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.