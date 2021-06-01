Serendipity Trade Academy Announces 5 New Courses for Investors & Traders

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of finance and trading can oftentimes seem overwhelming to beginners. With several opportunities to make money in the financial markets, people often take random trades and end up losing their capital. However, with the right guidance, anyone can become profitable in the financial markets. Serendipity Trade Academy has recently launched 5 new e-courses for investors and traders.



The 5 new courses are designed to help people all around the world master the art of making money from the financial markets. With focus on areas such as equity trading, commodity trading, cryptocurrencies trading, index trading and forex trading, all their courses are designed to cover every aspect that a beginner needs to learn and understand the financial markets.

Serendipity Trade Academy is a self-taught online class where people all around the world are equipped with the basics and masterclass of cryptocurrency, indices, stocks, and forex trading in the most flexible way. Helping people understand how the digital market works, Serendipity Trade Academy helps its clients’ learn and master flexible ways of making money.

The Founder and CEO of Serendipity Trade Academy, Elvis Justice Bedi or better known as Mr. Serendipity is a serial entrepreneur and a Ghanaian Investor. With a passion for maximizing the enormous potential of the internet, Elvis Justice believes that with the right information and guidance, people can turn their phones into ATMs.

Serendipity Trade Academy’s Courses & Programs

With over 8 years of experience in training and teaching over 640 students, Serendipity Trade Academy offers five e-courses that can help people master the art of making money online via the financial markets. Oftentimes, beginners are confused on how to trade and understand the financial markets, as with several indicators, strategies, and complex methodologies to understand, it can all be quite challenging. This is where Serendipity Trade Academy’s courses and programs can help people understand the financial markets from the basics to the most advanced levels.

The five COURSES that the Serendipity Trade Academy offers are -

Equity Trading Course



The Serendipity Trade Academy offers a detailed and well-structured course on equity trading that helps beginners understand the stock markets from the basics. This helps people make trading a source of income and earn with the help of their knowledge and skills.

Cryptocurrencies Trading Course



Trading in cryptocurrencies has been quite popular amongst people nowadays. However, without proper knowledge and guidance, it is very easy to mismanage your capital and blow your account. The Serendipity Trade Academy offers a highly detailed course on cryptocurrencies that helps beginners understand and trade this market profitably.

Forex Trading Course



The Serendipity Trade Academy offers a well-structured and easy-to-understand course on forex trading and helps people make money via the foreign exchange market.

Indices Trading Course



An index is simply a collection of stocks or other assets that moves according to the stocks held within it. The Serendipity Trade Academy offers a course on Indices that help people understand and learn how indices work, enabling them to profit from market trends.

Commodity Trading Course



The Serendipity Trade Academy also offers a detailed course on commodity trading and helps beginners understand how the commodity market works and how they can profit and monetize off potential trade opportunities.

Conclusion

The Serendipity Trade Academy is helping people all over the world understand the enormous potentials of the internet and how they can make money through cryptocurrencies, forex and stocks while using the power of the new media. Founder of The Serendipity Trade Academy, Elvis Justice, is dedicated to providing people access to resources and knowledge through his courses, which in turn helps them earn income online.

Check out the Serendipity Trade Academy HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f44dc71-ecdb-49e7-97b1-bd3e4b19a303