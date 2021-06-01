North America is the largest market for agricultural testing and was valued at USD 1,874.9 million in 2020

New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agricultural Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079783/?utm_source=GNW

Similarly, the shift in consumer preference to a higher standard of food safety and quality in terms of chemical residues creates the need to maintain the soil properties for quality production thereby bolstering the market growth during the forecast period.



Since, the dominance of quality assurance in agricultural testing is attributable to the fact that it aids in resolving major problems related to soil fertility, available water quality for irrigational facilities, and identifying required nutrients essential for more robust growth and development of crops and other agricultural produce, this market is very lightly impacted by the prevailing pandemic across the globe. Europe accounted for the largest market share in the agricultural testing market. The dominant share of this region is attributed to the stringency in food safety, environmental, and agricultural regulations and laws pertaining to the nutritional content, chemicals, and labeling. Europe also has the highest number of testing laboratories among all regions.



Key Market Trends

Regulations and Legislation Pertaining to Agriculture and Environmental Safety



The agricultural testing market is a high growth sector as it is becoming highly popular in developed and commercialized regions. Regulations and legalizations about environmental safety and agricultural productivity have been the major driving factor for the market growth of this sophisticated segment. Sample testing has become increasingly popular in commercialized agriculture countries to maintain the export growth of agricultural commodities. Growing complexities in the supply chain, lack of adoption of good agricultural practices (GAP), and absence of proper hygiene & sanitation practices have resulted in increasing instances of contamination of food, feed, and agricultural products at the beginning of the supply chain, which is responsible for large-scale outbreaks of illnesses and poisoning in both humans and livestock. This has caused severe concerns among farmers, livestock producers, end consumers, regulatory authorities, and other industry stakeholders. Hence the aforementioned factors have created the need to address various issues and challenges across the agricultural supply chain thereby resulting in the increased market potential for the agricultural testing products.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is the largest market for agricultural testing and was valued at USD 1,874.9 million in 2020. The United States, among all the regional countries, provides an attractive market potential for the players in the market. There is an ongoing demand for seed testing in the country due to the requirements of certifications for the United States seeds and grains. The Seed Regulatory and Testing Division (SRTD) tests agricultural and vegetable seeds to ensure the efficient, orderly marketing of seeds and to assist in the development of new or expanding markets. These are aiding the growth of the market. In the region, there is an increase in the trend of following electrophoretic and serological methods in seed testing. The electrophoretic method is used for the assessment of seed storage proteins. Furthermore, the electrophoretic method may be used for cultivar identification and testing of cultivar purity of seeds, whereas serological methods are suitable for species identification of seeds and for determination of species composition of admixtures. In addition, the serological method gives a possibility to display the species specificity of seed proteins. The shift in consumer preference toward a higher standard of food safety and quality, in terms of chemical residues, creates the need to maintain the soil properties for quality production, thereby bolstering the market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global agricultural testing market is fragmented with numerous government-operated laboratories providing various agricultural testing services to the farmer across the globe. In the agricultural testing market, companies are not only competing based on equipment quality and promotion but are also focused on strategic moves to hold larger market shares. New services, partnerships, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by the leading companies in the market, globally.



