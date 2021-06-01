New Advataxes Employee Expense Mobile App

MONTREAL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad Valorem, a provider of the online employee expense software Advataxes, announces the launch, earlier this spring, of its new IOS Android App. The release of this App, which is an extension to Advataxes website software, illustrates the company's initiative in building the most advanced employee expense and allowance reimbursement experience for organizations.



Advataxes incorporates a sales tax matrix structure for paid and recoverable GST/HST and QST. This system facilitates the handling of recoverable Canadian Value Added Tax (VAT) namely the GST, the HST and the QST for employees with no tax knowledge, at the time they file their expense report. This approach also allows for the storing of both taxes paid on purchases and allowances, as well as recoverable taxes. It’s a great enabler, notably for organizations with complex sales tax rules, such as those that incurred expenses in several provinces as well as non profit organizations. The traditional tax code approach has been disregarded. It is for this novel tax management approach that the travel innovative Award was granted by the firm Levvel Research 2 years ago. The IOS/Android App also embraces the matrix structure.

“With a high level of expenditures that Canadian governments have incurred to address the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that at some point taxes will be raised to reduce the burden of the public debt. A proper handling of GST/HST and QST by organizations will be more relevant than ever, so this will enhance the business case of adopting Advataxes,” said C.E.O. Serge Vanier.

The app adds an additional efficient tool to comply with Canadian sales tax rules, as employees can upload a digital image of their business receipts using their smartphone and attach each of them to each expense. Employee can also access, within the app, historical expense reports as well as digital invoices. Approvers can also review and approve expense reports from the App.

New app functionalities include:

Approvers can review and approve expense reports

Employees can access historical expense reports as well as historical digital receipts.

Precalculated GST/HST/QST paid is either on a “tax included” basis or on a “tax extra” basis.

The app uses the exact method for GST/HST & QST purposes.

Automatic conversion of the following foreign currencies into CAD: USD, EURO, GBP, CNY, HKD, INR, JPY, and MXN.

The distance calculator provides the distance between two addresses or points of interest in North America, expressed in kilometers.

For lodging expenses, the App is designed to get extra information by calculating the average cost per employee per night.

A functionality to merge several images of a receipt such as multi-page hotel bills, into one PDF.

Advataxes can also be used by non-Canadian GST/HST/QST registrants when filing travel expenses. The distance calculator also covers US point of interests and is available in miles rather than kilometers for US entities.



More information can be found at:

https://blog.advataxes.ca/new-advataxes-android-ios-app/

About Ad Valorem

Ad Valorem is a corporation established in Montreal, Quebec that provides both sales tax advisory services to corporations as well as subscriptions to the online employee expense Advataxes to clients in North America. Advataxes is an expense report software that has been developed internally around Canadian VAT rules.

