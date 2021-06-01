2 Shot Injection Molding Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.2%

PUNE, India, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 2 Shot Injection Molding Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



2 Shot injection molding market size was estimated to be US$ 7.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Everyday plastic products such as plastic bottles, containers, lids, plastic electronics equipment, and many more are manufactured using molding methods. There are various methods of molding that manufacturers use when producing plastic or silicone products on large scale owing to an explicit increase in demand for plastic globally. One of those molding methods is the 2shot injection molding method. The reason being ease in process and economic advantages over other traditional molding methods.

2 shot injection molding and its need

Two-shot injection molding also referred to as double shot molding, is the method of manufacturing complex detailed parts by the amalgamation of two different materials having similar malleable properties. One material is injected into the mold forming a portion of the product. The second material is then injected right after the first material has settled.

These two resins are injected one after the other into the mold, depending upon the design pattern to form a molecular bond producing a multi resin high-end product which is then ejected from the mold once cooled.

Generally, in 2 shot injection molding, soft-touch materials are molded in combination with strong substrates to improve the design of the product ergonomically and aesthetically.

Materials ranging from acetal, HDPE/LDPE, acrylic, ABS, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic, PEEK, Polystyrene, polycarbonate, nylon, polypropylene, PET, and Copolymer polypropylene can be molded using a 2 shot injection molding machine. Nothing beats double-shot molding when the prototype building process is considered.

Growth driving factors of 2shot injection molding market

A massive amount of consumer base of plastic products available globally is the key driving factor in the growth of the 2shot injection molding market. An everyday example of a double-shot molded product is the computer keyboard and mouse. Letters on these keyboards go right through the keys and never wear off. This proves the credibility of the double shot molding method. Some other examples are the automotive buttons and switches, micro-needles and syringes, plastic spray jets, etc.

Global 2shot injection market overview

Chinese manufacturers are delivering highly structured aesthetically pleasing products. Simultaneously focusing on durability of consumer goods consistently harmonizing with accuracy. Manufacturers are investing in innovative injection equipment and processes, that sufficiently meet the specifications of increasingly diverse high-end and value-added products, which are in demand in the global plastic market.

Manufacturing of Personal protective equipment (PPE) kits during covid19 spread are being done with the help of dual shot injection molding. Various other small but also crucial items like valves for ventilators are manufactured specifically using 2 shot injection molding machines due to the delicate nature of these medical pieces of equipment.

Other industries that are most likely to flourish due to the growing plastic molding industry are

The plastic producing industry is expected to grow along due to aesthetically pleasing product demand. The beverage industry need plastic bottles and other liquid storage containers, is expected to grow in the virtue of increased demand for health and energy drinks. The pharmaceutical industry and Biomedical industry go hand in hand when it comes to using plastic and silicone products. The high demand for IVF bottles made from plastic molding machines will help the Biomedical industry boom.

Highly precise molding of complicated parts in repeated cycles on large scale, is possible due to 2 shot injection molding. This will surely benefit the Printing and telecommunication industry, owing to the different components related to hardware in printing and telecommunication that are in demand.

The leading market segments of the 2 shot injection molding market

Based on the segment of types, the 2shot injection molding market can be segmented into Polypropylene, Polycarbonate, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polystyrene, Other Plastics. Among these Polypropylene and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) are in great demand. Due to the versatile use and nature of these two types.

Following polypropylene is silicone surfacing as a highly promising segment. The reason being its thermo-mechanical properties and ease in processing. Used in medical, automotive electrical, and electronics industry and healthcare industry as well.

Based on the application segment Medical industry has the maximum application of the 2 shot injection molding technique. Consumer goods and packaging industries are growing in synchronization because of the advancements in sales of consumer goods globally. Electrical & Electronics is growing due to extreme digitization and major contribution of plastic products in it.

Geographically, the 2shot injection molding market can be segmented into several key Regions like (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. However, Asia - Pacific region is seen growing explicitly as this region has the maximum demand for aesthetically pleasing plastic goods.

Key player companies in 2 shot injection molding market are:

Gemini Group, Inc, Rogan Corporation, Nylon craft, Inc, Paragon Rapid Technologies Ltd, Season Group International Co, Ltd, Midstate Mold and Engineering, Girard Rubber Corporation, SIMTEC Silicone Parts, CMG plastics, EVCO plastics, Yomura Technologies, Crclo Technologies.

Segmentation of 2 shot injection molding market is:

By type Polypropylene Polycarbonate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polystyrene Other Plastics





By Applications Medical Automotive Consumer Goods Electrical & Electronics Industrial Packaging

By Geography North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe Germany The U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC South America Brazil Rest of South America Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



