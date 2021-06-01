Shaw Invites Albertans to Chip in For Kids to Support Shaw Charity Classic Charities

Text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to support over 200 kids and youth charities in Alberta

Shaw will match each donation dollar-for-dollar

CALGARY, Alberta, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Shaw Charity Classic organizers planning to resume play this summer, Shaw Communications Inc. is once again encouraging the community to text-to-donate to over 200 kids and youth charities through the golf tournament’s charitable platform, Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by Altalink.

Shaw is again launching Chip in for Kids starting today through to Aug. 15, encouraging people throughout Alberta and across the country to text KIDS to 30333 to donate $10 to support hundreds of thousands of kids and youth in Alberta through the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation. Shaw will match every donation received dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $150,000 – potentially doubling the impact of each contribution.

Donations can also be made directly to participating charities by texting that charity’s specific code. Every donation made directly to a participating charity will also be matched by the Shaw Charity Classic Foundation – meaning a $10 donation has the potential to grow into $30 for that charity. A full list of participating charities and their specific text-to-donate codes can be found at shaw.ca/scc. Standard message and data rates may apply.

“While last year’s Shaw Charity Classic was unable to take place due to the pandemic, we started Chip in for Kids to bring our community together to continue providing much-needed support for the charities and families that benefit every year from the tournament,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications. “Charity has always been at the core of the Shaw Charity Classic, and as we eagerly await the return of world-class golf to Calgary this year, we encourage people to again help support kids’ charities across Alberta.”

Donations made through Chip in for Kids and the Birdies for Kids program will help support 233 Albertan charities that need support now more than ever as they recover from the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our participation in last year’s Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by Altalink initiative and Chip In For Kids campaign resulted in support from Synergy fundraisers and donations growing significantly, which had a direct impact on the youth in our programs,” said Coralee McIntosh, Community Development & Operations Manager, Synergy. “The matching funds available through this year’s initiative will make it possible for us to expand our programs and offer even more opportunities and experiences for our participants."

In April 2021, the Shaw Charity Classic announced their plans for a safe return to play for the PGA TOUR Champions event this coming August, subject to health restrictions in place. To date, the tournament has raised over $61 million for kids and youth-based charities in Alberta.

“We are incredibly grateful and inspired by everything this community has accomplished together through the Shaw Charity Classic to make a positive impact on the lives of our youth - especially in this time of crisis. But we also understand the work doesn’t stop here,” said Sean Van Kesteren, executive director, Shaw Charity Classic. “Along with Shaw Communications, we know many of the beneficiaries in our Shaw Birdies for Kids presented by Altalink program have been forced to transform their operations to ensure they can continue to deliver their much-needed services to families who are relying on them more than ever as a result of the pandemic. We are fully committed to building on our legacy of giving by encouraging Canadians to Chip in for Kids in need, while we prepare to welcome golf’s legendary names on the PGA TOUR Champions back to Calgary this summer.”

For additional information on the Shaw Charity Classic and text-to-donate, please visit shaw.ca/scc.

