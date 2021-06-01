Number of voting rights as of May 31, 2021

Sophia Antipolis CÃ©dex, FRANCE

Nicox SA

Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 37,111,985

 

Head Office:

DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 

R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

 

 

On June 1, 2021,

 

 

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

 

 

 As of May 31, 2021
Total number of shares composing the share capital37,113,385
Total number of voting rights37,113,385
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights37,113,385

 

 

www.nicox.com

Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00

Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

 

