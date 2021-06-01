New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Imaging Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Product (X-Ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Scan, Nuclear Imaging), End-User, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079764/?utm_source=GNW

The medical imaging field has advanced at a great pace, with technological advancements playing a pivotal role in the growth of the market.



New imaging devices that reveal greater anatomical details are increasing in number in the diagnostic labs and hospitals, globally. Big Data has gained a lot of prominence in the medical imaging arena, especially through the integration of electronic health record (EHR) data. Also, the trend is shifting from fixed equipment to portable equipment, such as smaller ultrasound equipment. Thus, advancement in technology is expected to be major growth factor for market over forecast period.



Increasing incidence of chronic and acute diseases including cancer, cardiovascular diseases and orthopaedic disorders among the general population is presenting a large patient pool undergoing medical imaging procedures globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.6 billion diagnostic examinations are performed each year globally. Out of these, an estimated 350 million examinations are performed on paediatric patients. This, combined with increasing emphasis of regional and national governments towards early diagnosis aiming to reduce overall healthcare costs, is driving the number of patients undergoing MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-ray scans globally.



North America holds a major share of the medical imaging market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period. Rising disease burden along with rapidly growing elderly population base will accelerate the medical imaging market growth in the region. Availability of advanced medical imaging modalities such as portable ultrasound and portable CT scanners that offers easy and relevant health information for clinical assessment of elderly population will propel the industry progression. Increasing adoption of these systems for cardiology, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology as well as critical care anesthesiology for the care of ICU patients will surge its demand.



