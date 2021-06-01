XC10 Leadership Coaching - Helping Men Become Better Leaders  

NEW YORK CITY, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To succeed in life, one has to find purpose and take charge of their destiny. With the right guidance and mentorship, people can become the greatest version of themselves and achieve what they are truly capable of. XC10 Leadership Coaching is one such organization that provides coaching, accountability, and community to help men to lead a meaningful and successful life. XC10 Leadership Coaching helps and coaches growth-minded men find purpose, lead at the next level and become the greatest version of themselves.



Founder of XC10 Leadership Coaching, Raymond Ndjonok Tonye, is a leadership coach, speaker and former NCAA Division I football athlete. Passion and authenticity are Raymond’s best credentials. With a mission to ignite a new generation of greater men and leaders who can literally shake the world, Raymond prides himself on teaching timeless lessons taken from life and years of experience in business and high-level competitive sports.

The world needs greater leaders and men and Raymond believes that great men aren’t born, they’re made. Determined to make a lasting impact through XC10 Leadership Coaching, he aims to help develop thousands of men to become heart-centered leaders and greater individuals. Raymond wants his clients to take ownership of what it is to truly be a greater leader and a man.

The XC10 Heart on Fire Program

XC10 Leadership Coaching’s Heart on Fire program is 12 weeks of coaching, accountability, and community to develop heart-centered leaders and ignite greater men. The program is designed to help growth-minded men in their thirties to find purpose and take full ownership of every aspect of their lives. With their hybrid formula, XC10 Leadership Coaching combines online and virtual learning to provide great hands-on support, while also demanding that members be active participants who take full ownership of their journey and become self-reliant. The entire program is designed to help men ignite a spark from within and achieve their true potential personally and professionally.

The XC10 Heart on Fire program includes 9 coaching modules, mandatory weekly accountability calls, special guest presentations, and so much more. The program shows men how to define their identity, core values, vision, and personal mission so they can start their journey to discovering the leader, warrior, champion, and great men they were born to be.

Raymond Ndjonok Tonye's mission is to ignite a new generation of heart-centered leaders and greater men who live with purpose and make a resounding impact on the world. Purposeful manhood can positively inspire communities, elevate businesses, transform relationships, raise children, and empower people to find their greatness.

Conclusion

The world needs greater leaders and men. For too long, there’s been a lot of misconceptions specific to masculinity, which have real-world consequences. Most men innately want to lead, but many are left stuck and unfulfilled. XC10 Leadership Coaching and Raymond Ndjonok Tonye are determined to change this with their effective and empowering coaching program. Manhood is a badge of honor and it’s time for good men to find their greatness.



Check out XC10 Leadership Coaching HERE

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb4fbc0d-9184-4955-8d41-db55972122bc