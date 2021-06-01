New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Type, Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079768/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, growing demand of more advanced consumer electronics, rising technology migration in hardware will drive the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market value in the near future.



Among the Type in the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (Inspection Equipment, Metrology Equipment and Process Control Software), Inspection Equipment of Semiconductor Process Control Equipment occupies large segment globally due to the higher demand of inspection system in Process Control system and is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period, because of the increasing demand of more advanced Semiconductor Equipment which will drive the market.



Among the Application of the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market (Memory Manufacturers, Foundries and IDMS), Foundries holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application of Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market due to the high demand of IC’s as well as the rising demand of more technological advancement in semiconductor manufacturing process, which will keep driving the market in future.



The APAC is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecasted period. The rising electronics manufacturing and increasing number of semiconductor manufacturers in APAC countries and rising demand of consumer electronics is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market By Value.



• The report analyses the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market By Type (Inspection Equipment, Metrology Equipment, Process Control Software).



• The report analyses the Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market By Application (Memory Manufacturers, Foundries and IDMS).



• The Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan).



• The attractiveness of the market has been presented By region, By Type, and By Application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Applied Materials, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, KLA Corporation, Carl Zeiss, Lasertec Corporation, ASML, Nova Measuring Instruments, Onto Innovations, Toray Engineering and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



• The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market.



Key Target Audience



• Semiconductor Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms



• Regulatory Authorities

