Global Injectable Drugs Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Molecule (Small, Large), Delivery (Prefilled, Infusion, Others), Product, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)

Increasing use of self-administered Injectable formulations like auto injectors, pen injectors, pre-filled syringes (PFS) and needle-free injectors has led to greater acceptance of Injectables.



The injectable drugs market is characterised by regulatory challenges, the pricing pressures, patent expiries and drug shortages. Major demand in complex segments such as large molecule peptides and vaccines couple with the shortage of injectables in the United States holds major opportunities for the injectables market. The large molecule injectable drugs market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer are the key factors driving the market.



North America dominates the Injectable Drugs market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development, and increased adoption of oncology-related drugs in hospitals to treat different cancers.



Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in global injectable market during the forecast period. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of new drug formulations which are less water soluble and/or have very low permeability to allow for adequate absorption from the gastrointestinal tract following oral administration. The only way to make such drugs available in the body is through an intravenous administration.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Injectable Drugs market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by Product (Complex Biologics, Conventional Therapeutic, Vaccines, Insulin).



• The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by Molecule (Small Molecule, Large Molecule).



• The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by Delivery (Prefilled Syringe, Infusions, Others).



• The Global Injectable Drugs Market has been analysed By Region (North America Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, U.K, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product, By Molecule, By Delivery



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk, Baxter International.



