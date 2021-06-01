Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces Aliis Showcased at Qualcomm’s 5G Summit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for imaging, is pleased to announce that its intelligent imaging suite ALIIS™ was on showcase at the Qualcomm 5G Summit 2021 event alongside the new 700-series chipset for mobile devices: the Snapdragon 778G.



As a Qualcomm Advantage Network member, NexOptic’s Aliis is integrated onto Snapdragon platforms. The Snapdragon 778G chipset includes Qualcomm’s cutting-edge 6th Gen Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence Engine that delivers ultra-fast responses and faster data transfer between cores, all while maintaining extremely low power consumption.

This latest Snapdragon chipset is expected to appear in premium mid-range smartphone offerings from Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, and Realme in the second quarter of 2021, giving access to premium Snapdragon experiences like Aliis to a wider audience.

View the NexOptic Aliis low-light enhancement demo and learn more about the Snapdragon 778G chipset at the Qualcomm 5G Summit 2021 event page.

https://www.qualcomm.com/company/events/5g-summit

What You Need to Know About ALIIS™ and NexOptic Technology Corp.

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering a world-leading AI suite for imaging known as ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions). NexOptic simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries and is a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program, and a member of the Qualcomm® Platform Solutions Ecosystem. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com .

