Monthly information relating to equity distribution and voting rights at May 31, 2021

Name of issuer: NATIXIS S.A. joint stock company with a share capital of 5,052,733,329.60 euros
Registered under the number B 542 044 524 RCS Paris
Registered Office: 30 avenue Pierre Mendès-France - 75013 Paris
|Information relating to the total number total of voting rights and of shares pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the French Financial Markets Supervision Authority (AMF) General Regulations.
Date
|Number of shares composing current share capital
|Total number of voting rights
May 31, 2021
3,157,958,331
Gross total: 3,157,958,331
Net total*: 3,155,496,750
* Net total: total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares without voting rights (treasury stock, etc.)
The €5,052,733,329.60 share capital has been registered by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer on
May 23, 2021.
