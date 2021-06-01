New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Used Car Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Car Age (0-5 Years, 6-10 Years, 11 and Above), Propulsion Type, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insight and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079771/?utm_source=GNW

However, Covid-19 pandemic has significantly affected the used car market with automotive dealers mostly clearing their inventories than purchasing old cars as consumers’ spending power has been massively affected because of recurrent lockdowns and hampering of economic activities.



The Global Used Car Market was valued at USD 871.25 Billion in the year 2020. There has been a slow shift towards the digitisation of records over many years with the trend of E-commerce increasing with a greater pace and this is tending to propel the Used Car Market as people are getting more flexibilities and ease of access.



America region holds the major Used Car market share with the region witnessing good demand for Used Car in the past years which is impelling the market growth. Further, 6-10 Years old used cars segment is expected to hold the major share of Used Car Market. In the United States, generally people buy a car which is being used for 6-7 years because it is a sweet spot for the used car market. At that age, the customer gets a good value for the car and there are also lots of offers which make that old car value for money.



ICE propulsion type used cars is expected to hold a very larger market share of Used Car Market than Electric propulsion type cars. But nowadays people are moving toward the electric propulsion type cars as they are eco-friendly and they are more value for money.



