Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market (2021 Edition) – Analysis By Service Type (Eat-in, Take Away, Home Delivery), Business Model, Cuisine Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insight and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)

While many fine dining restaurants have closed down because of the ongoing pandemic, the QSRs with their emphasis on maintaining hygiene standards and efficient delivery mechanism recovered to the pre-pandemic levels during March-April 2021. The QSRs leveraged the technology to its benefit and used the delivery and takeaway channels very efficiently.



The Global QSR Market was valued at USD 610.23 Billion in the year 2020. With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the growth rate of QSR market is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.



Home Delivery segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global QSR Market because after pandemic, people want to avoid physical contact. With Covid-19, most industries are still scrambling to adjust and the effect on the restaurant industry has been particularly dramatic. With restaurants and pubs closed for sit-down service, many establishments are struggling to keep their heads above water. On the other hand, places that are able to offer delivery and pick-up options are seeing large increases in order volumes. Meal kit delivery services are also seeing a major surge in interest.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of increasing middle income group and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the presence of some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of QSR market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report analyses the QSR Market by value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Service Type (Eat-in, Take way, Home Delivery).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Business Model (Independent, Chain & Franchise).



• The report analyses the QSR Market by Cuisine Type (Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Other).



• The Global QSR Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Mexico).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service type, by Business Model, by Cuisine Type.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include McDonald’s, The Wendy’s Company, Restaurants Brand International, Bloomin’ Brands, Ark Restaurant Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Carrols Restaurant Group, Yum! Brands Inc., Subway.



Key Target Audience



• QSR Companies



• Food and Beverage Industry



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

