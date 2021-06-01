OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company')

1 June 2021

PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that on 1 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,725,665 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 48.0 pence per share.

Following cancellation, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 422,353,177 Ordinary 10p Shares.

For further information please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 3935 4186

