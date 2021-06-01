New York, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Tissue Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Product, Application, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06079762/?utm_source=GNW

Advancements in the tissue manufacturing technology such as ADT, ATMOS, and NTT tissue making technologies are fueling the growth of the market. The development of innovative products is another factor propelling growth of the tissue products market as they own a very high demand in the field of sanitation and hygiene maintenance. Furthermore, availability of alternatives for tissue products such as electric hand dryers and cotton towels among others is another factor hindering growth of global tissue products market.



The global consumer tissue market has performed consistently at a sustained pace. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the market for consumer tissue has grown over the fears of the virus and the hygiene precautions adopted by consumers. However, the restrictions imposed by the governments and the lockdown measures have resulted in lower reach of the consumer tissues and other hygiene products to the potential customers.



The market for hygiene products has seen intense competition with the market being overcrowded with consumer goods companies increasing their focus on the tissue and diapers market. The key companies are making huge investments in product innovation and market outreach.



With major companies making investments in Europe, the consumer tissue market is witnessing overcapacity. While companies like Essity had to reduce its production capacity by shutting down its plants in the region, other players are building new plants to get a share of the growing market. Further, strong mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, innovative product launches and technological advancements in tissue product manufacturing, and acceleration in sales of tissue products via e-commerce due to COVID-19 are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Moreover, availability of a wide range of products offered by different brands enables consumers to compare each brand. The layout of this distribution channel and discounts by leading brands have also increased the sales volume in the supermarket and hypermarket medium.



